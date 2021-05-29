Honoring those who died while serving in the U.S. military is what Memorial Day is all about, and this year hospice workers and one Teche Area family made sure to give a family elder all the respect that was due him the day before he died.
Local veteran Carlton Martin, 86, died Saturday surrounded by his family. Just a day before that Kelly Singer and Maria Huval with LHC Group made the decision to honor Martin specifically for his years as a U.S. veteran.
LHC Group provides in-house hospice care, and although Martin was not in a facility he was still receiving services from the group.
According to Singer, the volunteers got more than they expected when they entered the loving home of Martin and heard stories of the man’s life and legacy.
“Maria and I were greeted by several members of his beautiful family, who led us to the back bedroom where he was resting,” Singer said. “They had laid out his garrison cap, one side completely covered with pins celebrating his service.”
Those honors included being a Korean War veteran, serving as part of the Coast Guard out of Morgan City, several Air Force pins (son Henry Tibbs and granddaughter Adrian Joseph are both USAF vets) and a handful of colorful Louisiana Veterans Association pins.
Huval laid on his bed a red, white and blue blanket crocheted by one of the hospice volunteers and all who attended huddled around his bed to begin the pinning ceremony.
After a statement of appreciation, a moment of silence was held to honor Martin.
Martin was described as a “tall, strong and family-centered man” and was a gentle leader who raised six children with “grace, respect and boundless love.”
Along with the moment of respect for Martin, his family was eager to share with the volunteers their stories of Martin’s life as well as the legacy he had passed down to his family.
Martin’s daughter, Ianthia “Inky” Joseph and granddaughter Raylon Joseph said that Martin “showed up for his family in so many ways that mattered, and money wasn’t how he measured wealth: it was love,” adding that “love in his home was never in short supply.”
Memories of Martin’s family meetings, where he lectured to his children for hours at a time, were among the memories shared with Huval and Singer.
“They knew to just sit and listen, and he always taught from a place of love and respect,” Singer said.
She also recounted Martin’s son Henry sharing that he had “a certain way of (discipline) that really let you know when you did something wrong.”
One lesson from Martin continues to stand out for the family.
“Whatever life sends your way, God is in control,” Singer recounted. “Mr. Martin worked diligently to impress upon his family that “the purpose of life is to build a Godly character.”
Martin and his wife Barbara, who was his childhood sweetheart, took seven children into their home in addition to their six.
“We were everywhere, and then we didn’t have any air conditioning. You were lucky if you slept in the kitchen,” Singer said Martin’s children told her.
Martin was described as someone who would always open his heart and home to anyone in need.
Along with his service in the Army, Martin worked as a long-haul trucker for many years and retired a few times, but always kept working.
“I think if he were able to get up and into the cab of the truck, he would’ve been driving it to Walmart today,” Martin’s son Henry said.
Singer said Martin enjoyed traveling to many states, but especially Nevada “for the casinos.”
Martin was said to have brought back many mementos for his children, and often found ways to entertain them with camping, swimming and backyard Visqueen slip and slides.
“The love and joy in this house was palpable,” Singer said. “A legacy started with this giant of a man.”
Singer said that after the commemorative pin, blanket and Memorial Day poppy were placed at Martin’s bedside, she and Huval left the family’s home with “teary eyes and full hearts.”
“I learned early Saturday morning Mr. Martin had passed peacefully, and I am beyond grateful his family opened their hearts and home to us,” Singer said. “A grateful nation thanks you.”