There’s no event in Iberia Parish that brings the musical and theatrical talent in the area together quite like this Beneath the Balconies.
The annual event will be held Sunday, and is put on by the Iberia Preservation Alliance. The free event allows those attending to travel through scenic downtown New Iberia with musical accompaniment from the Bunk Johnson Brazz Band while heading to various stops along the path.
At each stop, participants are treated to live theatrical vignettes featuring a wide slate of talented actors and musicians. The vignettes are performed in various balconies in downtown New Iberia, a unique feature that gives the annual event its namesake.
Cathy Indest of the Iberia Preservation Alliance said this year’s event is being dedicated to the memory of Mac and Julie Stearns, who were both active contributing members to the arts and culture community in New Iberia.
“We lost both of them and they were so important in our community and amazingly generous in their time and talent, and we miss them,” Indest said.
Along with the theatrical vignettes, Beneath the Balconies is also notable due to the Bunk Johnson Brazz Band, New Iberia’s very own brass group that performs in various functions throughout the year.
Band leader Dwalyn Jackson said the band has been involved with Beneath the Balconies for many years, and it has become one of the staples of the community.
“Our Brazz Band enjoys the interaction between the spectators as we second line with umbrellas and handkerchiefs waving,” Jackson said. “This year will be another spectacular one and we are looking forward to seeing New Iberia return to its heritage.”
The event takes place starting noon Sunday, where for the first two hours event-goers can relax at Shadows-on-the-Teche. A lunch will be on sale on the west lawn of the Shadows, and those attending can enjoy their meal while sipping on a Balcony Breeze drink while listening to the combination sounds of the Fifth Edition and Queen City Classics.
The first balcony performance takes place at 2 p.m. at the Shadows Front Gallery. The “Shadows Serenade” will feature New Iberia’s own Kate Gulotta sing some of her favorite Broadway musicals.
The route for Beneath the Balconies will include the Alvarez-Jordan residences, The Daily Iberian, Bojangles, Broussard Poche, the Briggs-Bouillon residences, the gazebo at Bouligny Plaza and finally the Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion.
Main Street will be closed for Beneath the Balconies so that people are able to walk in the street from one balcony to the next. Main Street will be closed from Center Street to Jefferson Street.
Indest said the large event is able to stay free thanks in large part to sponsors that the Iberia Preservation Alliance is indebted to.