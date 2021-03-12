The New Iberia Optimist Club recently held an essay contest entitled “Reaching Your Dreams By Choosing Optimism” in which students had to write an original essay on what optimism meant to them and how it helps allow them reach their goals and dreams.
The four top finishers read their essays at the recent combined Optimist/Rotary Club meeting, which featured guest speark Iberia Parish School Superintendent Carey Laviolette.
Finishing first in the competition and earning a $250 prize was Cohen Schlicher. The $125 second prize went to Hailey Landry. Taking the third-place prize of $75 was Angelle Comeaux. The fourth-place prize of $50 went to Aden Romero.