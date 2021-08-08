Local, state LEAP test mastery level scores plunge in pandemic

Louisiana LEAP scores recently released showed a 5 percent decrease in the number of students scoring mastery level or above across all grade levels from 3-8.
That included the Teche Area, where Iberia, St. Mary and St. Martin parishes all showed decreases in mastery scores from previous years of testing.
Data released from the Louisiana Department of Education also showed that learning gaps deepened as evidenced by a 5 percent point increase in the number of students scoring unsatisfactory.
For grades 9-12 the number of students scoring mastery and above declined by 5 percent since 2019. The number of students scoring mastery and above has decreased in each individual subject, according to the report.
In Iberia Parish, the percentage of students scoring mastery and above for grades 3-8 was 31 percent, a 5 percent drop from last year’s test scores percentage of 36.
Only one school actually gained more students scoring mastery and above, North Lewis Elementary. The school scored 38 percent in 2019 and 43 percent in 2021, gaining five points.
The school that faced the deepest decline in proficiency was Sugarland Elementary, which went from 35 percent in 2019 to 16 percent in 2021, a 19 point drop.
Iberia Parish Superintendent of Schools Carey Laviolette called the past school year one of the most challenging in modern history, considering the global pandemic and drastic changes to education.
“Students and staff had to adjust to ever-changing learning modalities of hybrid, full virtual and face-to-face instruction,” Laviolette said.
“As we focused even more of our efforts on student safety, student academic performance fell below our expectations.”
The superintendent added that preliminary analysis indicates that students in face-to-face instruction outperformed students in a virtual setting, and the Iberia Parish School District is combatting by continuing mitigation measures to bring students back to classrooms.
“Additionally, we will continue to monitor students’ progress throughout the year to ensure that the most rapid recovery of learning gaps occurs for all students,” Laviolette said.
St. Martin Parish saw their Master levels drop 7 percent as the final Mastery score showed 28 percent in 2021 for grades 3-8, as opposed to 35 percent shown when the test was taken previously.
St. Mary Parish also had a 7 percent drop between the two testing periods for grades 3-8. The newly released data showed 28 percent of students showing a level of Mastery or above, while previous test scores showed a 35 percent Mastery and above score.
State Superintendent Cade Brumely said in a prepared statement the new data will be valuable in guiding policies going forward, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
“In the face of immense adversity, students, teachers, administrators and parents showed unwavering resiliency, demonstrating a deep commitment to both safety and learning,” Brumley said in a prepared statement. “This LEAP 2025 data will be invaluable in guiding our instructional, policy, and resource allocation decisions as we recover and accelerate from this unprecedented interruption to student learning.”