Here is a list of Teche Area students who were named to the LSU Dean’s List and President’s Honor Roll this semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the President’s Honor Roll. Undergraduate students who earned grade-point averages of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the Dean’s List.
December 2021
LSU Dean’s List
Iberia Parish
College of Agriculture
Chloe A Dupre, Jeanerette
Amelia F Larroque, Jeanerette
College of Engineering
Adam Curet, New Iberia
College of Human Sciences & Education
Anya Simone Berry, New Iberia
Sarah Rader, Avery Island
Harrison L Schexnayder, New Iberia
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Colby M Alexander, New Iberia
Collin Gabriel Davis, New Iberia
Macie Lynnrenee Derouen, New Iberia
Reginald V Rideaux, II, New Iberia
Emma Elizabeth Smith, New Iberia
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Abigail E Milliman, Loreauville
College of Science
Anna Elizabeth Pham, New Iberia
E. J. Ourso College
of Business
Evan Theodore Haik, New Iberia
University College Center for Advising and Counseling
Caroline Clare Lipari, New Iberia
Tyler Lissard, New Iberia
Jane Audrey Villermin, New Iberia
University College Center for Freshman Year
Kayla V Brown, New Iberia
Lluvia Camila Cornejo, New Iberia
Annie Marie Pryor, New Iberia
Michelle Claire Sapienza, New Iberia
St. Martin Parish
College of Engineering
Spencer Joseph Broussard, Saint Martinville
University College Center for Freshman Year
Christian Peter Foti, Saint Martinville
Leah Dehl Hulin, Saint Martinville
Vermilion Parish
College of Human Sciences & Education
Loren Victoria Meaux, Erath
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Daniel J Lanclos, Delcambre
University College Center for Freshman Year
Tien Thuy Dao, Erath
December LSU 2021 President’s Honor Roll
Iberia Parish
College of Engineering
Teddie Elise Swize, Jeanerette
College of Human Sciences & Education
Baylee A Bonin, New Iberia
Gavin Louviere, New Iberia
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Tristin Gage Bourque, New Iberia
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Amber Marie Boutte, New Iberia
College of Science
Emily Ann Garcia, New Iberia
Jordan Renee Waldmann, New Iberia
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Nanine Brent Cowan, New Iberia
St. Martin Parish
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Dylan Michael White, Saint Martinville
St. Mary Parish
College of Agriculture
Madison Elise Boudreaux, Franklin
Vermilion Parish
College of Agriculture
Avery Claire Hebert, Erath
College of Human Sciences & Education
Nikki Joell LeBlanc, Erath