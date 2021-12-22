Purchase Access

Here is a list of Teche Area students who were named to the LSU Dean’s List and President’s Honor Roll this semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the President’s Honor Roll. Undergraduate students who earned grade-point averages of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the Dean’s List.

December 2021

LSU Dean’s List

Iberia Parish

College of Agriculture

Chloe A Dupre, Jeanerette

Amelia F Larroque, Jeanerette

College of Engineering

Adam Curet, New Iberia

College of Human Sciences & Education

Anya Simone Berry, New Iberia

Sarah Rader, Avery Island

Harrison L Schexnayder, New Iberia

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Colby M Alexander, New Iberia

Collin Gabriel Davis, New Iberia

Macie Lynnrenee Derouen, New Iberia

Reginald V Rideaux, II, New Iberia

Emma Elizabeth Smith, New Iberia

College of Music & Dramatic Arts

Abigail E Milliman, Loreauville

College of Science

Anna Elizabeth Pham, New Iberia

E. J. Ourso College

of Business

Evan Theodore Haik, New Iberia

University College Center for Advising and Counseling

Caroline Clare Lipari, New Iberia

Tyler Lissard, New Iberia

Jane Audrey Villermin, New Iberia

University College Center for Freshman Year

Kayla V Brown, New Iberia

Lluvia Camila Cornejo, New Iberia

Annie Marie Pryor, New Iberia

Michelle Claire Sapienza, New Iberia

St. Martin Parish

College of Engineering

Spencer Joseph Broussard, Saint Martinville

University College Center for Freshman Year

Christian Peter Foti, Saint Martinville

Leah Dehl Hulin, Saint Martinville

Vermilion Parish

College of Human Sciences & Education

Loren Victoria Meaux, Erath

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Daniel J Lanclos, Delcambre

University College Center for Freshman Year

Tien Thuy Dao, Erath

December LSU 2021 President’s Honor Roll

Iberia Parish

College of Engineering

Teddie Elise Swize, Jeanerette

College of Human Sciences & Education

Baylee A Bonin, New Iberia

Gavin Louviere, New Iberia

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Tristin Gage Bourque, New Iberia

College of Music & Dramatic Arts

Amber Marie Boutte, New Iberia

College of Science

Emily Ann Garcia, New Iberia

Jordan Renee Waldmann, New Iberia

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Nanine Brent Cowan, New Iberia

St. Martin Parish

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Dylan Michael White, Saint Martinville

St. Mary Parish

College of Agriculture

Madison Elise Boudreaux, Franklin

Vermilion Parish

College of Agriculture

Avery Claire Hebert, Erath

College of Human Sciences & Education

Nikki Joell LeBlanc, Erath

