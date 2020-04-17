Local political leaders volunteer at clinic

Local leaders have been doing their part during the COVID-19 pandemic, with some choosing to volunteer at clinics.
New Iberia City Council members Marlon Lewis, Deidre Ledbetter and Sherry Guidry, along with State Rep. Marcus Bryant, D-New Iberia, volunteered at Iberia Comprehensive Health Care earlier this week in the midst of the pandemic.
The local officials fed healthcare workers at the clinic with donated meals.
Iberia Comprehensive is a leading provider of primary health care services, in communities we serve, for the entire spectrum of healthcare consumers, including the poor, working poor, uninsured and insured.