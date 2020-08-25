As Hurricane Laura looms over the Gulf Coast, Iberia Parish officials have been doing their best to make the necessary preparations for what could be a major hurricane event.
At the 4 p.m. report from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, Donald Jones said Iberia Parish is expected to see 20- to 45-mile-per-hour winds with gusts of 60 miles per hour when Laura makes its way into southwest Louisiana late Wednesday or early Thursday.
Rainfall totals are currently estimated between 3 to 6 inches, with up to 12 inches possible. A slight tornado warning was issued for Iberia Parish and scattered power outages throughout the parish are expected.
Those predictions also hold for the rest of the Teche Area, with St. Martin and St. Mary parishes having the same estimates of rainfall, gusts and winds.
For local officials, however, the main concern are storm surges that could be as devastating as the ones that Hurricane Rita produced in 2005.
Iberia Parish President Larry Richard issued a voluntary evacuation mandate that he said was especially meant to focus on those who had felt the devastation of Hurricane Rita.
“The weather models and predicted path are very similar to Rita,” Richard said. “They’re saying it resembles Rita when it comes to storm surge so we’re trying to get the people to pay attention.”
Richard said Iberia Parish Government has had several meetings with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, local fire stations and local municipal governments to coordinate and ensure everyone is as prepared as possible for when Laura hits Wednesday or Thursday.
“We’re getting calls all around the state, so this is a very serious thing,” Richard said.
In New Iberia, Mayor Freddie DeCourt said the New Iberia Police Department has prepared high water vehicles and has managed to distribute sevel truck dumps worth of sand to local residents.
“We’re ready for whatever comes,” DeCourt said. “I love my friends in Texas but I’m hoping it keeps moving to the west.”
Emergency services like the Certified Emergency Response Team are preparing to act if needed during and after the storm, and some public facilities are being prepared for shelters if the need occurs.
In St. Martin Parish, Parish President Chester Cedars issued a curfew for Wednesday through Friday, and has repeatedly encouraged voluntary evacuations for residents living in the Stephensville/Belle River areas of the parish. Those areas have typically been hit the hardest when major weather events occur.
Preparations are also continuing in St. Mary Parish, where the Franklin Canal was closed Monday, and will be manned and monitored throughout the entire duration of the storm. The Willow Street Pump Station is automated but will also be manned.
According to the NWS, Hurricane Laura has the potential to rapidly intensify over the next 24 hours. The landfall projection shows southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning as a category three hurricane.
The storm surge forecast is 9 to 13 feet above ground level for coastal areas. A storm surge warning is now in effect. Catastrophic and life threatening flooding is expected.
Hurricane warnings are now in effect for all of southeast Texas and most of southwest Louisiana. Expect widespread power outages, trees downed, homes and businesses damaged.
Rainfall of 5 to 10 inches with locally 15 inches will cause flooded roads. This rainfall will have a hard time draining due to the storm surge. Water rescues will likely be required if people are on the road and stay in the area.