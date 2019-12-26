If you were driving on Tuesday afternoon toward downtown New Iberia on Main Street, you probably caught a whiff of the multi-pit barbecue going on at the Quarter Tavern.
Although the group was lively, it wasn’t just a big party. Bar owner Ty Boudoin and New Iberia City Marshal Tony Migues gathered a group of volunteers to create hundreds of plate lunches for the hungry and distribute them on Christmas Eve as their first “Feed the Hungry” effort.
“We cooked 500 meals, but I didn’t want to run out,” Boudoin said. “So I made a big pot of gumbo too. Just in case.”
Passers-by stopped in to pick up meals for themselves and others throughout the lunch period. They came in cars, on foot and, even, on bicycles.
“It’s just a good thing to do,” Migues said as he watched over the pit where chickens were roasting.
Once the chicken and sausage were done, it was packaged along with beans, rice and gravy, then stacked up to await the diners. Bonita Mestayer, one of the delivery elves working the table, ran bags of plate lunches to people stopping by. She even found a few who weren’t intending to come to the event.
“Do you want lunch?” she hollered across the street at a woman biking home from a local grocery. Mestayer took a couple of plate lunches with her and ran up to the woman, making sure the meals were secure before she rode off.
“It’s been pretty busy,” said Sherdell Landry, another of the delivery elves. “It comes and goes.”
As she talked, another pickup truck pulled up. Landry loaded up four meals and brought them over, sending another family on their way.
For a first effort, the group was having a good response. But there are some improvements in mind for next year.
“Some of them don’t know how to get in here,” Mestayer said, pointing at an SUV trying to navigate the parking lot adjoining the tavern. “Next time we will need signs.”
Signs or not, though, the word got out and some who might have gone hungry on Christmas Eve were fed and fed well thanks to the effort.