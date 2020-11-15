Saturday morning was cool and quiet in New iberia’s City Park, with a few walkers and joggers making their way along the park’s asphalt tracks.
On the Parkview side, though, the distinct smell of diesel hung in the air as two black chartered buses waited for their passengers to climb aboard as the 100 soldiers who make up Company B of the 2nd Battalion, 156th Infantry prepared for the unit’s latest deployment overseas.
Approximately 2,000 National Guard troops are part of this Middle East deployment. Including pre-mobilization training at Fort Bliss, Texas, the soldiers will be away from home for nearly a year.
New Iberia’s National Guard armory, home to Bravo 2-156, was quiet. Most of the troops had already stowed their gear and taken their seats on the buses, prepared for the first short leg of their 7,500 mile journey.
A few were still gathered with friends and family, taking a few more minutes to say goodbye before embarking on a 10-month tour of duty.
SPC Matthew Smith gave his mother, Rachel, a hug and a kiss on the forehead before it was his time to load up.
“It’s my first deployment,” he said with that mixture of excitement tempered with the sadness of leaving family behind. “I’ve been with the battalion for two years, so I didn’t make the previous trips.”
Jean Thibodaux, a staff sergeant who made the trip with the 256th Brigade Combat Team in 2010, was less apprehensive.
“We’re not sure where we will end up,” he said. “Somewhere in the Middle East. Definitely not Afghanistan.”
The unit is one part of the 256th Brigade Combat Team, headquartered in Lafayette. Bravo Company is one of four infantry line companies that make up the battalion, with a headquarters company based in Abbeville and a support company rounding out the battalion. Along with the 3-156 Infantry Battalion based in Lake Charles and the 1-173 Infantry Battalion of the Alabama National Guard, the 2-156 makes up a part of the head of the combat team’s military spear.
The Bravo company commander, Capt. Josh Gibbs, was going over manifests with his non-commissioned officers as the last of the troops were finding their seats on the buses. The unit was being transported to the Petroleum Helicopters airfield at the Lafayette Regional Airport, where they would then enplane for the flight to their duty station across the ocean.
“I made the trip in 2004,” Gibbs said, “but I was not able to make it in 2010 because I was in the middle of earning my commission.”
As Gibbs worked, his two sons, Alec and Aidan, and his wife, Lt. Col. Taysha Gibbs, stood alongside. When the head count was complete, and the last farewells were being said, he kneeled between his two boys and hugged them close.
As the bus doors closed and the trip began, family members along the drive waved flags and held up their cell phones, shooting video of their loved ones’ departure. As the families departed, words of encouragement could be heard being shared between the veterans and the newbies amongst the family members.
“I have been a Guard wife for 17 years,” one woman told a younger spouse as they walked away. “If you need anything, you just reach out to me.”