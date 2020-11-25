Thanksgiving. It’s that holiday that marks the opening of the Christmas season, allows us to gorge ourselves on turkey and stuffing and other family recipes while watching football, maybe while preparing a strategy for the upcoming blitz of Black Friday shopping.
But this year is different. In 2020, those of us preparing for socially distant family gatherings or eschewing the usual family ties altogether have something to really be thankful for.
We survived this year. And the holiday, rather than carrying its traditional commercial cast, has been purged to its original intent — to be a time of thanks for the things that we cherish and need, at our core, to grow and prosper.
In case you haven’t noticed, 2020 has not been kind. Between the ever-present specter of the coronavirus, the assembly line of hurricanes and tropical storms, the shutdowns and economic slowdowns that have paralyzed much of our economy, and the ongoing drama of a national election, those of us who have survived 2020 can wear that badge proudly.
And that’s just the top-line items that have occurred. In every home, in every family, along every one of our individual paths, there have been things lost and endured outside the normal course of a year.
So when posing the typical “What are you thankful for?” question to some of our community leaders, we phrased it a little differently. We asked, “With all of the crazy and negative things that have happened in 2020, what is one thing that you are thankful for?”
And the responses that we received showed that, yes, it has been tough, but we as a community are tougher. We are resilient, and if anything this year has shown that the things that are important — most important — are the things without price. Family, friends, faith and looking to our future formed a thread through the responses.
Here’s a selection of the answers we received to our question:
If there is one thing I’ve learned this year, it’s to be grateful for everything—your loved ones, your health, and your life. This year God used and allowed the unpredictable to teach us that nothing and no one is promised to be in our lives tomorrow. With that being said, I can’t choose one thing. Instead, I am humbly grateful for everything.
M. Larry Richard
Parish president, Iberia Parish
•
As the superintendent of a school district with over 1,600 employees and 11,500 students, I am most thankful for the untiring efforts of everyone who helped return students to the classrooms where they learn best.
Carey Laviolette
Superintendent, Iberia Parish School District
•
I am thankful for those who remain safe and for the new ways that we are learning to build character, business and community.
Janet Faulk-Gonzales
Executive director, Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce
•
Family and friends, of course. On the political front, the opportunity allowed by our citizens to serve another term doing the job I love.
Freddie DeCourt
Mayor, city of New Iberia
•
The thing that we are most thankful for here at the Museum is the locals and regional visitors that have come out in droves. Many locals are visiting for the first time! The staff and volunteers are enjoying these visits and hearing so many personal stories associated with our various exhibits. It’s been like old home week over and over again. Fun for us all! We are looking forward to the Thanksgiving break (although we are closed for Thanksgiving Day) when people may make the trip back to see family in New Iberia and venture out to see us here at the Museum while they are in town.
Marcia Patout
Executive director, Bayou Teche Museum
•
I am most thankful for the religious values my parents instilled in me as a child. It is my faith that has strengthened me in the face of all the pain, traumas, and disappointments of 2020. My faith also allows me to see past the negatives of the year and to be thankful for all the positive things that also occurred in 2020.
Phebe Hayes
Executive director, Iberia African-American Historical Society
•
Thankful for my crazy and fun neighbors and family. We are never bored.
Paul Schexnayder
Artist, educator and community activist
•
This year has been very hard on everyone in the community, but I am thankful for still having my family and friends with God’s blessing.
Gilbert “Doc” Thomas
Independent insurance salesman and supporter of the arts in New Iberia
•
We are just thankful for the fellowship of the church and we know that God is going to see us through it. We are just grateful that people are looking on to God for the answers and looking on to him.
John Williams
Deacon, First Baptist Church, New Iberia
•
I am grateful with everything going on, with the pandemic and all that, that we are able to survive. We just turned 51 this year and we couldn’t do that without the support from our customers and for them being so understanding and they’re going out their way to come to the cafeteria.
Victor Huckaby
Owner, Victor’s Cafeteria, New Iberia
•
I am thankful for family and everything the Lord has given us. We can look back at this year, He has given us a chance. He has given us this chance to get closer with family, with Him. I think just showing us His grace. I think the greatest Thanksgiving is showing us God’s love and mercy.
Geran Maples
Pastor, Westside Baptist Chapel, New Iberia
•
It’s hard for me to single out any one particular thing that I’m thankful for because God has blessed me in so many ways, but if I had to try to narrow it down, it would be that in spite of how challenging this year has been, I still have the opportunity to work with young people in the best school setting and community that I’ve ever been in; which also happens to be the same school system where my wife works, my kids attend school, and the community where I have the good fortune to live. I’m most thankful to God for that in this crazy year of 2020 (and for now, we still have the opportunity to play football!).
Terry D. Martin
Head Football Coach/Athletic Director, Loreauville High School