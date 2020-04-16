Local inn housing some homeless during pandemic

While most local residents are dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak by staying at home, the Iberia Homeless Shelter and other non-profits are trying to provide an answer for those who can’t.
“Where do the homeless quarantine?” Iberia Homeless Shelter Director Stephen Etienne asked.
Although Iberia Parish has a relatively small homeless population, Etienne said that the few who normally would be assisted by the shelter have had to find other means of protecting themselves.
One solution that has been provided has been the use of hotels and motels. Southland Inn in Iberia Parish has taken in eight homeless people in the parish, owner Renny Keal said.
“We started a couple of weeks ago. We’re trying to do what we can and help out,” Keal said.
Disch-DeClouet Social Service also has provided aid, donating bags of food to the inn that were distributed by volunteers.
The Iberia Homeless Shelter has traditionally housed local people who are experiencing homelessness, and Etienne said the Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness is currently attempting to deal with the problems of homelessness in Acadiana during the pandemic. Because of restrictions preventing more than 10 people from gathering in one place, homeless shelters have not been able to put up people in open rooms.
Non-profit organizations like the shelter and Disch-DeClouet have been using their resources to donate to people who have food and housing needs, and Southland Inn has become another resource for those people.
Bags of food were donated and shipped to the inn Wednesday, with thankful residents picking up the food in the lobby.