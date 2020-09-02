Local has love for her family and faith after all these years

For her whole life, Phyllis Luke has been surrounded by the things she loves.
Luke, a retired, psychiatric social worker, has lived in the Teche Area for most of her life and now resides in the Lydia area.
A wife to Grant Luke and a mother of three children, Jennifer Blackburn, Kevin Piccard and Rachel Luke as well as 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild, she has spent her life being a wife, mother and grandmother to her family.
Why did you become a social worker?
I was always headed towards something in the health profession, it was something I was always interested in.
Did you do anything else?
For years, I was the director for religious education for my local parish at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in New Iberia.
What do you like to do now that you are retired?
I like to play bridge, I am in two bridge clubs, I am in a bible study group in Zoom that comes out of Texas. My daughter is in the same Zoom group, she is the one who suggested it for me, so she is in Houston and we participate in it every Tuesday morning.
What’s it like being a grandmother to 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild?
Some of them are older in their 20s and pursuing their own lives but the younger grandchildren live in Houston, so we visit and they visit here and it is not on a daily basis because of (social) distance and I miss them.
How long have you been with The Daily Iberian?
I have always had the paper. I have to be honest. I read the front page, go straight to the cross word puzzle and then I go back and read all of the paper.
Have you always lived in the Lydia area?
For a short while I lived in New Rhodes, I was married, my husband died and I eventually returned to Iberia parish and re-married and have been married almost 51 years.
What’s it been like to be married for 51 years?
I am very proud of it. I choose well. He’s a great man, the man I married, he’s a great father, grandfather, great-grandfather, so I consider myself lucky. It’s never boring and we enjoy a lot of the same things and the same people, so there is always something going on that we enjoy together.
Why is New Iberia so special to you?
The people, the friendliness and the openness of the people. I had a grandchild who moved away. I had one who lives in Colorado and she says to me the people are not the same, they are not as friendly, not as outgoing as they are around here. I enjoy our wonderful food, our seafood, I cook a great deal.