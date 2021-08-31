Local groups collecting donated supplies to help hurricane victims

Several groups and organizations in the Teche Area are gearing up to begin accepting donations that will go toward the victims of Hurricane Ida.
A drive to collect items for people in Southeast Louisiana affected by Hurricane Ida will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Bouligny Plaza in downtown New Iberia.
Operation Giveback will collect water, blankets, batteries and other non-perishables to bring to neighboring parishes affected by the storm, according to Bridgette Delahoussaye, one of the organizers.
Those who are unable to bring items to the drive but who wish to donate can call Bridget Delahoussaye at 337-224-9950 or Carly Tajmir at 561-279-5873. Tajmir, an Iberia Parish native, has organized a drive in Florida and will bring supplies collected there to be included in the local drive.
Boy Scout Troop 331, in conjunction with VFW Post 1982, has been conducting a drive this week that will continue Wednesday and Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the VFW hall on Jefferson Terrace Boulevard in New Iberia.
The scouts are collecting non-perishable supplies for those affected by the hurricane. Anyone who is unable to bring donations to the VFW hall can call Chuck Williams at 337-256-1271 to arrange for those donated items to be picked up.
The supplies will be brought to Terrebonne Parish or Lafourche Parish on Saturday.
The village of Loreauville is also making preparations to collect supplies from interested residents. Supplies can be dropped off at Loreauville Town Hall on Main Street, with additional drop off locations at the Corner Store and Village Market.
Iberia Parish Councilman Chris Ransonet said that those wanting to donate can also drop off supplies at Bi-Lo Supermarket or Millside Market in New Iberia.
Donors can also donate money at each location, which will be used by volunteers to purchase supplies directly.
Some of the supplies being asked for include cleaning supplies, water, food, diapers, bug spray and baby food.
The Franklin FFA (Future Farmers of America) is collecting the following relief supplies to be delivered on a weekly basis to Lafourche Parish communities affected by Hurricane Ida. Supplies can be delivered to the Ag Department:
Supplies include bottled water, cleaning supplies toilet paper, tarps, hygiene products, animal feed, work gloves, generators, buckets, extension cords, ice chests, gas tank with gasoline, bug spray, clothing items, pillows, batteries, blankets, plastic plates, air mattresses, baby diapers and non-perishable food items.
Monetary donations and gift certificates can be donated as well to help provide meals. The FFA Chapter intends to cook a hot meal for the residents of the community each week they deliver items.
For more questions, contact FFA advisor Nick Adams at 985-855-3747.