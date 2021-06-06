Local friends of detained journalist to hold vigil Monday evening

Today marks the 14th day since anyone has heard from journalist Danny Fenster.
The former Daily Iberian reporter and current managing editor of Frontier Myanmar was detained on May 24 on his way to surprise his family in Detroit. The military junta in Myanmar took him into custody at the airport in Yangon, the country’s largest city.
Friends of Fenster will mark his two weeks in captivity with a prayer vigil Monday evening at The Daily Iberian’s office.
Bryan Fenster, Danny’s brother, said the family is pursuing every possible avenue to secure his brother’s release, but dealing with a military dictatorship is not always a logical process.
“I wish we had something,” he said. “We’ve pressed the regime to get consular access, but so far we’ve heard nothing.”
The family has reached out to its Congressional delegation in Michigan, which responded with a letter to the U.S. State Department demanding Danny Fenster’s release. But the Myanmar government has not seen fit to respond.
“You know, we talk to them (the State Department) regularly,” Bryan Fenster said. “We have a standing meeting with them once a week. If there is anything breaking, we’ll talk. But so far there’s been nothing.”
It is believed Danny Fenster was moved to Yangon’s Insein Prison last week. He is one of more than 80 journalists jailed since the overthrow of the democratically elected government there in February. Of those, almost half are still being held.
Fenster said he did not know why his brother was jailed, whether it was because of his work as a journalist, his status as an American citizen or just a random event. But he said his brother knew the dangers of covering an unstable government and did not take advocacy positions that would have made him a target.
“He was smart about it,” he said. “He was objective in his coverage. He was just telling the news.”
Frontier Myanmar, a news magazine and website in Myanmar, is one of the few independent media outlets still operating there. Several other media organizations had their credentials revoked after the junta took power.
If Danny Fenster’s case follows the pattern established in other detentions, the government may announce why he was detained this week.
“They haven’t even pressed charges this week,” Fenster said. “Usually they will charge them after two weeks, so I expect that we will see some movement this week. We just want to make sure he is ok.”
The Fenster family, through Bryan, said that they appreciated the outpouring of support for them and his brother as the ordeal continues into its third week.
“My parents were very touched when I told them,” he said. “We all are.”
Fenster said that the people here also made an impression on his brother.
“He fell in love with the place,” he said. “I came down for a week while he was there, and I feel the same.”