Members of congregations across the Teche Area will be taking part in events Thursday to mark the 70th annual National Day of Prayer.
The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.
This year’s theme is ”LORD pour out Your LOVE, LIFE, and LIBERTY.” The theme is taken from a Bible verse, 2 Corinthians 3:17, which reads, “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.”
In Iberia Parish, there will be several events throughout the day. From 7 a.m. until 8 p.m., a prayer breakfast will be held at Highland Baptist Church, 607 Victory Drive. Then, at 11:30 a.m., the Iberia Christian Ministerial Federation will hold its annual Community Prayer Event at the corner of Iberia and Washington streets, in the shadow of the Iberia Parish Courthouse.
Later in the day, Mount Calvary Baptist Church will take part in the National Day of Prayer Conference Call at 6:30 p.m. Members of the public can dial in to the call at (425) 436-6355 using the access code 672533.
Also at 6:30 p.m., St. Martin Parish will hold its National Day of Prayer event on the St. Martin Parish Courthouse Lawn. Participants are asked to please bring their own lawn chairs for the service.
Anyone with questions about the Iberia Parish events can contact Zack P. Mitchell Sr. at (337) 365-5651. For more information on the St. Martin Parish prayer event, contact St. Martin Parish National Day of Prayer Chairman Mike Fuselier at (337) 342-0186.