JEANERETTE — The local religious community gathered in Jeanerette Wednesday for a “park and pray” event that was meant to give spiritual strength to those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers of the event asked those attending to stay in their cars outside of the King Joseph Recreational Center in Jeanerette as prayers were said for the many workers who are providing essential services during the crisis.
The intercessory prayer included words of encouragement for healthcare workers, those who are suffering as a result of the virus, words of restoration for those suffering due to the virus, mothers and children affected by the pandemic and pastors and churches.
The Rev. Wilfred Johnson said Thursday that he was happy with the event.
“There could have been more, but we did what we set out to do and we think it went very well,” Johnson said.