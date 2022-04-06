Local Easter events kick off this Thursday

Easter is less than two weeks away but events in celebration of the spring holiday are set to begin in the Teche area on Thursday.
A Berry Sweet Easter Egg Hunt
The public is invited to take part in the Berry Sweet Easter Egg Hunt by solving riddles in order to collect stickers at local businesses. Riddles will be posted on The Frosted Apron’s Facebook and Instagram pages at 8 a.m. on Thursday which will lead hunters to participating businesses. A paper copy of the riddles can also be picked up at The Daily Iberian (124 E. Main St.), the Iberia Parish Library (445 E. Main St.), Iberia Travel (2513 La. 14), or Henagan-Day Team Dentistry (600 Rue De Lion).
Egg hunt participants can visit those businesses anytime during business hours to find the large Easter Egg hidden somewhere in the business.
Once spotted, let an employee know and receive candy, while supplies last. Every $15 spent at those businesses earns an entry into a drawing for a chance to win “an Eggs-Treme Easter Basket” filled with items currently valued at over $1,200, but with more items still being added.
A free entry can be earned for a drawing for a second basket currently valued at $500 of items by visiting at least 10 shops, and two free entries can be earned for visiting all participating businesses (no purchase necessary).
When finished collecting stickers, drop the riddle sheet with the name, phone number and email address off at the Iberia Parish Library on Main Street in New Iberia before it closes on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
Call Stacey at 337-201-1952 with any questions.
Loreauville Park Easter Egg Hunt
Starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, children ages 12 and younger are invited to take part in the Easter Egg hunt at Loreauville Park.
Prizes are awarded for Gold Egg, Silver Egg, Rabbit Egg and more. Families are asked to bring a basket for participating children.
The event is co-sponsored by the Iberia Parish Recreation Department and the Loreauville Community Project.
Vendor & Craft Event
More than 65 vendors are scheduled to offer shopping, food, sweets, treats and fun for the kids at the Spring Easter Vendor & Craft Event on Saturday, April 16, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at New Iberia City Park. Among the children-friendly activities include pictures with the Easter Bunny and the Schoolhouse Reptiles attraction.
Food and drinks will be available during the event such as the Louisiana Bean gourmet coffee truck, the Kona Ice snow cone truck, the Nina Creole food truck, and the Big Chill kettle corn, lemonade, and pork skins.
Vendors range from jewelry and wood crafts to clothing, candles, baked goods, and dozens of other varieties of goods and foods, set up both inside and outside the Cyr-Gates Community Center.
Hop With a Cop
The New Iberia Police Department is presenting an Easter Egg Hunt for kids ages 1-12 years old on Saturday, April 16, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bank Street Park with music, games, and a snowball machine.
There will be an Easter Egg hunt section for those with special needs as well.
Easter sunrise service
Cornerstone Cowboy Church is holding a sunrise service on Easter morning starting at 7 a.m. at New Iberia City Park.
The service includes music and worship for the entire community with special music by Roger Barkley Jr. and the Redemption Band.
The free event is open to the public and family-friendly. Those attending are asked to bring their own lawn chair.