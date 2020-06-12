Local couple survives COVID-19 fight

Ray and Jean Castille have a lot to be thankful for.
The couple has been together for 46 years, married when they were both 18. She is a classroom assistant at St. Edward School in New Iberia. He has worked with the company that is now Baker-Hughes, working his way through multiple mergers after taking a job there just days before he and Jean were married.
As with any couple, there were challenges over the decades. But the fight they faced against the coronavirus this spring was one of the worst.
Ray was admitted to Iberia Medical Center on April 4. Less than an hour later, he was in the intensive care unit, sedated and intubated, fighting for his life.
He would remain there for nine days before doctors took the tube out and moved him into a room on the hospital’s fourth floor, where a COVID-19 ward had been established. It was another 11 days before he would leave the facility, weak and tired but alive.
An invisible enemy
When St. Edward School was preparing to shut down as part of the state’s “stay at home” order in response to the coronavirus pandemic, there was one last meeting for the staff.
“That Tuesday, we had to have a meeting,” said Jean. “They said we were only supposed to have 10 people, but we had like 40, and someone evidently had the virus.”
She didn’t know it then, but she contracted COVID-19.
Because Jean’s case was mild, she did not experience the breathing issues that have become a hallmark of the virus. She thought it was colitis, another issue she has dealt with. In fact, when she had Ray bring her to IMC on March 26, she did not think that COVID-19 was the culprit for her malaise. She began feeling weak, but because she didn’t have any of the respiratory issues commonly associated with the disease, it didn’t occur to her she might be carrying it.
“They asked me if I was having trouble breathing, and I said, ‘No, I am just dehydrated,’” she said. “So they gave me fluids and sent me home.”
Jean realized the effort Ray put forth, but was feeling bad enough that not all the work was appreciated at the time.
“One morning I finally said, ‘I don’t want to eat anything!’” she laughed.
Because she did not have a severe case, it went undiagnosed for weeks — until after Ray came down with the virus as he nursed her back to health.
Unlike his wife, he contracted a full-blown case of the illness. And it almost killed him.
‘I couldn’t breathe’
Ray had taken some vacation time to take care of Jean. By the Wednesday after her IMC visit, he was feeling sick and running a fever.
“That Saturday, I was going to bring him to the walk-in clinic,” Jean said. “Then my daughter came in and said, ‘Mom, we have a problem.’”
Ray was having respiratory problems.
“I walked in the other room and I couldn’t breathe,” he said.
Jean and her daughter decided to take him to IMC immediately.
“They all wanted us to go to Lafayette, where they all go,” Jean said. “But we stay local.”
Once they arrived at the hospital, the staff admitted Ray. Within an hour, he was intubated.
“It wasn’t even that long,” Ray said. “I felt like I had a 55-gallon drum of water sitting on my chest.”
After getting him checked in, Jean went outside. She cried. That evening, she talked with Dr. Moses Kitakule, the pulmonologist who was heading up the COVID-19 efforts at IMC.
“Around 8:30, 9 o’clock that night, Dr. Kitakule talked with me,” she said. “He asked me, ‘Was he normal before he came in?’ and I said yes, he was just running fever and had whatever I had that transferred to him.”
That’s when Kitakule told her his diagnosis of Ray.
“He told me, ‘You know, he does have the COVID,” Jean said. “‘He’s a very sickly man. All I can say is I hope he makes it.’
“Later, I was talking with my daughter,” Jean said. “She said, ‘Daddy would have died if we had tried to go to Lafayette.’”
A long haul
Ray was intubated and on a respirator in the ICU. Luckily, the couple had friends on the inside. One of the ICU nurses had played soccer in high school with their daughter.
“Kelley Perez constantly kept me informed,” Jean said. “She asked one of the other nurses if she could exchange patients with her so she could take care of him.”
As the days passed, Ray got weaker. His muscle mass dropped. But the disease began to fade.
Finally, he was taken off the ventilator.
“When they brought me to the ward on the fourth floor, I had lost 55 pounds,” Ray said. “My legs looked like sticks. I had the flabby maw-maw arms.”
Ray said his time on the ward was an issue because the two sides of the care team seemed to be at odds.
“Dr. Kitakule would come in the morning and tell me, ‘You need to try to get out of bed and get on your feet,”’ Ray said. “Then I would try to get up, but every time you lower the arm on the side of the bed it sets off an alarm. The nurse would come in and say, ‘What are you doing? Get back in that bed!’ Since I only saw the doctor a few minutes a day and the nurses were there all the time, I decided to listen to them.”
Eventually, after a week had passed, he began getting physical therapy. A few days later, still weak but determined, he was able to go home.
Even now, he is still working to regain his strength.
“I should be finished with physical therapy next week,” he said.
Looking back
For Jean, Perez’s assurances and updates made all the difference in the world during Raymond’s hospital stay.
“I told my daughter, ‘When this is all over, I want to go see her and hug her and thank her for all she has done’” Jean said. “She saw my daughter the other day and said, ‘You know, your daddy made it by the word of Holy prayer. Most of them don’t survive.’”
After Ray was home, Jean finally got tested for COVID-19 and discovered she had also had the disease.
“She tested and said I had the virus, but didn’t have the antibodies,” Jean said. “I never had any trouble breathing. I just felt bad and slept a lot.”
Ray was more reflective on that point.
“I found it kinda funny,” he said. “She went in there without the symptoms and they didn’t test her. If they had, the game plan would have changed when we came back home. I had to help her up, take care of her and cook for her. I would have taken more precautions if I would have known she was positive.”