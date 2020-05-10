A local business, already donating time and resources to help in the community, picked up a second opportunity to bring aid to others, following through with a donation to a local food pantry.
Norris International was one of the many organizations and individuals that signed up to provide meals to Iberian Medical Center last month. While delivering 100 meals for the hospital’s evening shift, owner Patrick Norris learned that the area’s food pantries were being stressed, facing a larger than normal demand for services due to the unfolding COVID-19 crisis.
Norris said he reached out to Solomon House Executive Director Ellen Nora to find out what the non-profit food pantry needed. Armed with a list, he and his employees ordered cases of food from local grocers, including corn, vegetables, beans, canned meat, peanut butter, rice, tissue paper and other items.
“We delivered around 100 cases of food this past Thursday,” Norris said. “All of the items were purchased from local stores, so you had a local company shopping in New Iberia to support a local pantry house.”
Norris said local vendors BiLo Supermarket, Fremins Food and Furniture and Super One Foods assisted in the effort to order large amounts of food by the case.
“At a time when our people need assistance, we feel blessed to be able to help others,” Norris said.