Hurricane Laura’s passage is causing disruptions across the Teche Area, including its governments.
Two parish councils — in Iberia Parish and in St. Mary Parish — were scheduled to meet Wednesday night, but have cancelled their meetings as the storm comes ashore. Additionally, the Iberia Medical Center Board of Commissioners has moved its meeting from Thursday evening to Tuesday, Sept. 1.
The Iberia Parish Council has not rescheduled its meeting as of Tuesday evening. The St. Mary Parish Council has scheduled a special meeting for Wednesday, Sept. 2.
16th JDC
Due to the forecast of inclement and hazardous weather conditions caused by Hurricane Laura, the 16th Judicial District Court, Clerk of Court Office and court office will be closed in Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary Parish.
The closure will last Wednesday and Thursday.
LDWF Offices
All Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday as part of an order by the Division of Administration closing all state agencies due to the threat associated with Hurricane Laura.