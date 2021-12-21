Local churches and schools are getting into the Christmas spirit by delivering shoes, clothing, toys and other items to the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center for distribution to the underprivileged and those in need.
St. Marcellus Church delivered 100 pairs of new and gently used shoes to the social service center.
“The drive was so successful because so many people wanted to help others during this Holy season,” Millie Comeaux, a member of St. Marcellus who coordinated the shoe drive, said. “We are planning many other drives for the Center throughout the new year.”
Faith Cathedral also held a clothing drive for the poor and needy. Roy Viator, clothing drive coordinator, drove up to the Center with a truckload of new and gently used clothing, including coats and gloves, shoes and boots and other items.
“We know that donations to the Center will be given to those who need them most, so our Church members are very generous,” Viator said.
John Indest, Executive Director of the Center expressed gratitude for all the donations the Center has been receiving.
“Our community is very generous to those less fortunate,” he said. “St. Marcellus and Faith Cathedral exemplify persons living their faith by helping others We have also received a truckload of toys from St. Edward School, beautiful knitted hats and scarfs from the Hook and Needle Club, one of a kind quilts for newborn babies from Claire Gibson, food and diapers from Catholic High, seven large bins of toys from St. Edward Church, several bins of food from Belle Place Middle school, turkeys from Mr. Ty Baudoin and many others. These persons and organizations all reflect the true meaning of Christmas and we are very grateful for each and every one of them.”