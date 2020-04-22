Several local children have taken time to write e-mails and send cards and pictures to area nursing home residents. Here are some of the letters that have been shared with The Daily Iberian. More letters and cards will be published in future editions and online at www.iberianet.com. Send copies of letters to Daily Iberian publisher Shanna Dickens at shanna.dickens@daily-iberian.com.
Hello grands,
Temur here, I would like to wish every one a happy easter, although we do not celebrate easter in my house but I love easter egg hunts. I am sad that this year we are not able to do that. I remember last year we did a fundraising for a school trip where we were hiding easter eggs in people’s yards for their families to find. I also went for a easter egg hunt which was organized by my scout pack. They hid eggs everywhere, the most fun was to find the gold, silver, and metallic eggs.
My family celebrate a different festival called Ramadan which is a fasting month which will start next month. During that we fast the whole day and eat a good meal after sunset. I am still young so I have not been able to start fasting yet but sometimes, I like to do it for a few hours for practice. My mom cook some special food for breaking the fast. I will let you know more about them when we start fasting. Today I stayed home did some work and that’s about it.
The knock knock joke today is,
Person 1 Knock Knock
Person 2 Whos there
Person 1 Wendy
Person 2 Wendy who
Person 1 Wendy easter bunny coming
Hello!
My name is Caitlin Davis. I’m a seventh-grader at L.J. Alleman Middle, and I’m the Secretary of both the Jr. Beta Club and Student Council there. How is your day going so far? Mine was pretty good. I didn’t do much besides work on school work and read. L.J. Alleman is doing a social distancing dress up week this week, and today was a Twin Day, where you wear the same thing as someone else. My mom and I decided to dress the same. We’re both wearing tye-dye Destin, Florida shirts with exercise shorts and flip-flops. We also both wore our glasses and put our hair in ponytails. We had to go to our neighbors’ house to take the picture because my little brother wouldn’t take it! Well, this concludes my letter. I hope that you have had a great day, and I will write again in two days!
Lots of love,
Caitlin Davis
Dear Nursing Home Residents,
I wish you could feel better soon and everyone is praying for you. I am home with my mom and dad and Mark my little brother. We have lots of fun playing together. I will say a prayer for you every night. I miss school and my friends. I hope I can play T Ball and soccer soon with my team.
Love,
Luke Landry (4 years old)
St. Edwards PreK 3 - Mrs. Nancy Class