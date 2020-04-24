Several local children have taken time to write e-mails and send cards and pictures to area nursing home residents. Here are some of the letters and cards that have been shared with The Daily Iberian. More letters and cards will be published in future editions and online at www.iberianet.com. Send copies of letters to Daily Iberian publisher Shanna Dickens at shanna.dickens@daily-iberian.com.
Hey Grands!
Its Temur here. I am so exited with how this project is going so far. I got most of my friends to write you guys emails. So far there has been 22 other emails sent to you guys besides me! I am so exited. Well anyway the experience I would like to share with you guys today was the color run at my school this year. So the person that donated the most (which was around 300 dollars) got to throw a water balloon at our principles face, and hit him with a pie to the face. It may sound painful but it was actually kind of fun. So anyway The color run is a thing where you can run or walk around a track, while the volunteers throw die at you. It was very fun. At the end I was filled with die on my clothes and hair! Even though it was $30 it was still very fun. The knock knock joke today is,
Person1 Knock knock
Person2 Whos there
Person1 Kanga
Person2 Kanga who
Person1 Its actually kangaroo!