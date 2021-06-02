Local businesses, people adjusting to new mask mandates

After Gov. John Bel Edwards recently lifted restrictions on mask mandates for vaccinated people that include business capacity and crowd sizes, New Iberia businesses are adjusting to those guidelines.
Edwards and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended that that masks still be used for those not vaccinated, according to WDSU News, but Edwards said the state is in a better place than at any point during the pandemic.
With those mandates starting to be lifted and the easing back into a pre-pandemic way of life, some businesses in New Iberia are readjusting to the way it was before the pandemic hit. Michelle Comeaux owns Emily’s Closet in New Iberia, a store named after her mother that offers a cozy shopping environment and broad selection of fabric, notions and homemade treasures.
Comeaux initially didn’t have a mask mandate in her store due to the fact that her store’s size and the number of customers were so small at a given time. But she didn’t have an issue with her customers who wanted to wear a mask.
“To me, it’s a personal preference and I just couldn’t do it here,” Comeaux said. “I wore a mask when I went to other stores, when I went to grocery stores, when I went to church, I wore a mask, but I did not require it in my store.”
Unlike a grocery store that sees a larger number of customers in a confined area, Comeaux’s store didn’t pose the same threats or issues as larger businesses. But at the beginning, when numbers were rising in the beginning months, Comeax did take precautions for her customers and her business.
“When things were bad at the beginning, I did have a limit of five people in my store,” Comeaux said. “And that was through May and there were limited times where I would have more than five people in my store.”
Working and owning a store during the peak of COVID-19, Comeaux said, was a “crazy” time for her.
“I had people come in here and buy whole bulks of fabric to make masks,” Comeaux said. “My business was booming during the pandemic.”
While she may have had to work a lot more than usual, Comeaux said she didn’t have a problem with the mask mandate. And as Emily’s Closet and other local businesses begin to return to some sense of normal, Comeaux noted she sometimes forgets what it was like before.
“I went to go to Bi-Lo the other day and I got out of my car and I was almost at the door when I realized I hadn’t grabbed my mask and I’m watching people come out and nobody has a mask on,” Comeaux said. “The only people who had masks were the people at the registers. There were a lot of people and it did feel strange.”
As people see the faces of others in stores or around town, that sense of strangeness could have been steamed from it becoming a habit and normal, Comeaux said. But it will take time to adjust.
“I guess it was a sense of security,” Comeaux said. “I think the masks made more sense for people to keep a safe distance.”