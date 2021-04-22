Local residents looking for something to do this weekend will have the opportunity to support local artisans on Main and Jefferson streets this Saturday. The New Iberia Arts and Crafts Market takes place this weekend with much to offer for browsers. Here are three things you should know about the event.
What is it?
Arts and crafts vendors will line the streets of downtown New Iberia Saturday evening in an event that will simultaneously encourage the support of local craftsmen and New Iberia’s scenic downtown area.
Who will be there?
Some of the participants scheduled include Barbara Boseman & Friends, Megan Lopez, Ashley Henderson, Penny Arcement, Iberia Parish Talent-Visual Arts Students, Malia Owens, Alicia Lindsley, Kaytlin Arcemont, Sherry Guidry Nan Bonin, Gladys Chapman, Bobi Lyon, Liz White Jerre Borland, Gail Trim Jamie Davis, Will Brunson Carla Hostetter Ron Cutrera, Dixie Myers, Yvette Louviere and Danette Bird.
When does it start?
The event takes place 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday starting from the Shadows-on-the-Teche (East Main St.) along both sides of Main Street to Jefferson Street
including the A&E Gallery on West St. Peter Street & Railroad Avenue.