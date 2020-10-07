New Iberia has a new public works director after the City Council unanimously approved Joe’nathon Livingston for the position at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Livingston has been serving as the interim head of the department since former director Leroy Landry retired earlier this year. Mayor Freddie DeCourt said he had asked Livingston to fill the position several times, and with a little convincing he eventually accepted.
“After a few weeks I said, ‘Joe, he’s my guy,’” DeCourt said. “Working through the last hurricane, the police chief and fire chief both said at different times that Joe should be the department head.”
Livingston briefly thanked the mayor and council for the consideration.
“I think Joe will do a great job,” DeCourt said. “He’s a lot of fun to work with.”
In other business, the City Council unanimously approved a contract with Pelican Waste for bulk waste pickup at the meeting.
The resolution also terminated the contract between the city and Gordon’s Disposal for bulk waste pickup as well. DeCourt said the reason for the termination was that the business was coming to a close.
“Gordon’s retiring,” the mayor said. “He came to me and said he would like to do some hurricane cleanup and chase some storms but other than that he would like to retire.”
DeCourt said he received some prices for a new bulk waste provider and Pelican Waste came in with a bid less than the contract with Gordon’s.
The mayor said the city would enter into a two-year term, which is when the current contract expires and also when the city could possibly find a new company that would be “all-in-one,” providing garbage, bulk waste and possibly recycling pickup.
Gordon Doerle, owner of Gordon’s, said the changeover had already occurred within the last two weeks and many of his former staff were picked up to work for Pelican within the city.
“I don’t think anybody noticed,” he said.
A representative from Pelican Waste said he was looking forward to the two year contract, as well as to a future contract after that.