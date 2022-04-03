The Books Along the Teche Literary Festival kicked off the weekend with a “Jazz It Up” opening reception at Shadows-on-the-Teche.
The literary festival, which pays tribute to writer James Lee Burke, also highlights other prominent Southern authors and gives exposure to local writers who are looking to expand their audience.
Lectures, children’s workshops, art exhibits, and a bus tour are all part of the weekend-long festival for literary lovers of all stripes. This year, artist Steve Seneca was chosen to create the poster for the event that was on display during Friday’s opening reception.
Seneca said he chose to depict Shadows-on-the-Teche along with a scene from downtown New Iberia. The artist also incorporated the Bunk Johnson Brazz Band, who were on-scene Friday playing jazz hits and leading a second line as the night went on.
“I got pictures of downtown and the band. That was the hardest part,” Seneca said.
The festival is known to attract fans from all over the country who travel to New Iberia specifically for the event – such as Carl and Patricia Maness, who ventured from their home in Alberta, Ala., to see the Books Along the Teche Literary Festival. Sitting at the opening reception of the literary festival Friday evening, Patricia Maness said the couple has successfully attended the literary festival since the year it started.
“James Lee Burke is what attracted us,” Patricia Maness said. “We’ve come to New Iberia for years. We have friends in Lafayette who would also send us stuff.”
Burke, who places his characters in the Dave Robicheaux series in New Iberia, was the original inspiration for the Books Along the Teche Literary Festival. The festival has spanned outwards since then covering other types of local literature.
But for the Maness’, seeing the hometown that inspired Burke is always a pleasure.
“We love it here, we’re in love with it,” Patricia Maness said. “We try to come (to New Iberia) at least once a year.”