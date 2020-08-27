The New Iberia Police Department has compiled a list of areas to avoid within the city. Almost all of the areas have been barricaded, and the NIPD requests that residents obey all barricades.
Flooded areas include :
Ambassador West Lemelle
Spencer Loop
South Patout at East Patout
Southport Boulevard at Montagne
Southport Boulevard at McDade
Downed power lines and tree damage include
Bayard near Main and St. Peter has a down pole
Kirk Street at Texas Street has power lines down
Vine at Fulton Street has power lines in trees
The 400 block of Brian Street has a large tree down
St. Peter at Weeks Street is closed
Lines are down with trees at the 600 block of Interlaken Drive
304 Loreauville Road has a power line down
Fred at Gilbert Street has a tree down
Anderson at Abraham Roy has a tree down
Frenzel at Lombard has a tree down and lines down
There are barricades at the 200 block of Parkview
The 900 block of East Admiral Doyle Drive has a tree down
1103 W. Main St. has a powerline down in the middle of the road
West Main at Jefferson Street has a low power line
605 Kirk Street has a line down
The Roses store on the St. Peter Street side has an electrical pole down
Admiral Doyle at Lewis Street has a line down
Williams at Center Street has lines down
The 500 block of Jefferson Terrace Boulevard has a line down
Williams at Weeks Street has a tree down
Main and North streets have barricades in place
The 1500 block of Rogers Street has a tree down
Frenzel and Lombard, the 1100 block of St. Peter St. and Jefferson at Main Street are other damaged areas.
The 400 block of Armentor Street has power lines down and a tree down
The 100 block of Woodcrest Circle has a low wire blocking the roadway
710 Victory Street has a power line down
Russo at Santiago Street has a tree down
The 1200 block of St. Jude has a power line down
907 Weeks St. has power lines down