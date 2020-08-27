NIPD

The New Iberia Police Department has compiled a list of areas to avoid within the city. Almost all of the areas have been barricaded, and the NIPD requests that residents obey all barricades. 

Flooded areas include :

  • Ambassador West Lemelle 

  • Spencer Loop 

  • South Patout at East Patout

  •  Southport Boulevard at Montagne 

  • Southport Boulevard at McDade 

Downed power lines and tree damage include 

  • Bayard near Main and St. Peter has a down pole 

  • Kirk Street at Texas Street has power lines down 

  • Vine at Fulton Street has power lines in trees 

  • The 400 block of Brian Street has a large tree down 

  • St. Peter at Weeks Street is closed

  • Lines are down with trees at the 600 block of Interlaken Drive

  • 304 Loreauville Road has a power line down

  • Fred at Gilbert Street has a tree down 

  • Anderson at Abraham Roy has a tree down 

  • Frenzel at Lombard has a tree down and lines down

  • There are barricades at the 200 block of Parkview 

  • The 900 block of East Admiral Doyle Drive has a tree down 

  • 1103 W. Main St. has a powerline down in the middle of the road

  •  West Main at Jefferson Street has a low power line 

  • 605 Kirk Street has a line down 

  • The Roses store on the St. Peter Street side has an electrical pole down

  •  Admiral Doyle at Lewis Street has a line down 

  • Williams at Center Street has lines down 

  • The 500 block of Jefferson Terrace Boulevard has a line down 

  • Williams at Weeks Street has a tree down 

  • Main and North streets have barricades in place 

  • The 1500 block of Rogers Street has a tree down 

  • Frenzel and Lombard, the 1100 block of St. Peter St. and Jefferson at Main Street are other damaged areas. 

  • The 400 block of Armentor Street has power lines down and a tree down 

  • The 100 block of Woodcrest Circle has a low wire blocking the roadway 

  • 710 Victory Street has a power line down 

  • Russo at Santiago Street has a tree down 

  • The 1200 block of St. Jude has a power line down 

  • 907 Weeks St. has power lines down

