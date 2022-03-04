New Iberia resident Jerry Lafayette stands outside his home for a portrait on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Volunteers with the Lil’ Brooklyn Neighborhood Initiative planted trees outside his home that day while he worked on restoration projects on his home.
Volunteers with the Lil’ Brooklyn Neighborhood Initiative plant trees outside Jerry Lafayette’s home on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Many of the trees planted that day are native trees that were awarded to the Iberia Soil & Water Conservation District through the Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program.
Jennie Lallande, of the Acadiana Growers Alliance, plants trees outside Jerry Lafayette’s home on Wednesday, with the help of young volunteers.
Courtesy of James Edmunds
New Iberia resident Jerry Lafayette stands outside his home for a portrait on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Volunteers with the Lil’ Brooklyn Neighborhood Initiative planted trees outside his home that day while he worked on restoration projects on his home.
Volunteers with the Lil’ Brooklyn Neighborhood Initiative plant trees outside Jerry Lafayette’s home on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Many of the trees planted that day are native trees that were awarded to the Iberia Soil & Water Conservation District through the Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program.
A group of volunteers with the Lil’ Brooklyn Neighborhood Initiative began their work on Wednesday of planting more than 100 native trees in New Iberia’s Lil’ Brooklyn Park and surrounding areas.
Trees that were planted that day found homes in an orchard space across the street from the Lil’ Brooklyn Park, on Johnson Alley, and at the residence of Jerry Lafayette, on Henry Street. Over the next few days, trees will be planted at the park to create a “living wall” or “green hedge” around its border, according to Jennie Lallande, of the Acadiana Growers Alliance.
“As soon as we get the very final OK from the city parks department, we’re going to start doing this installation,” Lallande said. “So hopefully in the next couple of days and finishing up on Sunday.”
On Henry Street, 69-year-old Lafayette worked on refurbishing the rafters on his home that he purchased about six months ago while volunteers planted a variety of trees in his side yard.
“I’m especially happy about the plum tree — the Japanese plum tree,” Lafayette said. “I love eating those.”
His home, a cheerful peachy-yellow color, is also one of the houses painted by the Lil’ Brooklyn Neighborhood Initiative.
“I love them and now I’m a part of them. I’m a part of the group now,” he said of the neighborhood initiative group.
Many of the trees planted on Wednesday, and others that will be planted over the next several days, are native trees that were awarded to the Iberia Soil & Water Conservation District through the Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program.
The Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program has granted approximately 4.8 million trees to more than 900 nonprofit charitable partners and government agencies in the U.S.
In October 2021, Apache Corporation announced the donation of more than 55,000 trees to 66 nonprofit partner organizations through its tree grant program, with 13 recipients located in Louisiana.
Plantings from the 2021 grants began in October 2021 and will continue through May.