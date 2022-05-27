Cast and crew of the Iberia Performing Arts League’s production of “The Odd Couple ‘’ are excited for local patrons to enjoy a night of laughter when the show premieres today at the Essanee Theater.
Director Charlie Robertson said the show is based off a 1975 play written by Neil Simon that eventually became a television series and feature length film. The comedy centers around recent divorcee Oscar Madison who lives in a New York apartment and invites his friend Felix to be his roommate.
“His best friend Felix is going through a divorce and they are the polar opposites of each other,” Robertson said. “Felix is very clean and neat while Oscar is a slob and they drive each other crazy.”
The IPAL cast has been rehearsing for about six months, and features a small cast of six males and two females.
Many of the cast members are familiar with the IPAL stage, including Drew Hoffpauir who is playing the role of Felix. Hoffpauir said he had roles in IPAL productions of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and “The Producers” and had auditioned for the “The Odd Couple after being asked.
Although he has never seen the stage production himself, Hoffpauir said he became instantly interested in performing for the show when he began reading for it.
“I started to read it and realized how funny it was and really wanted it,” he said. “I usually do musicals and it’s different to do a straight play and not have songs to rely on.”
Robertson said “The Odd Couple” is a feel good show open to all ages, and is looking forward to people in the area seeing the debut of the production today.
“It’s definitely a fun show, we’re ready for an audience and I’m just excited for everyone to come out and laugh,” Robertson said.
Hoffpauir added that there are several scenes he is excited to show people.
“There are a couple of chase scenes that are really funny that I can’t wait for people to see,” he said. “The whole show is written so well and everyone up here is doing a really great job, I can’t wait for people to see the whole thing.”
”The Odd Couple” runs from May 27 to June 5. Tickets are available at ipaltheater.com.