ST. MARTINVILLE — The Carroll Fuselier Meeting Room of the St. Martin Parish Government Annex building is usually fairly bright and pretty full for St. Martin Parish Council meetings.
So Tuesday evening’s Zoom-powered online conference was a little jarring. The room’s display screens carried the thumbnail images of council members, Parish President Chester Cedars, staff and participants in the meeting. Chairman Dean LeBlanc kept the proceedings moving along, and the sound was clear thanks to amplified speakers behind the council’s dais.
But even though it was a little different, Cedars said he has developed a new appreciation for online meetings during the coronavirus outbreak.
“I’ve had the opportunity to use Zoom, and several other systems during the stay-at-home order,” Cedars said. “I can see where I will be using these sorts of meetings a lot in the future.”
There were drawbacks, of course.
“I usually take my cues from (District 5 Councilman Chris) Tauzin’s body language if I go on too long,” Cedars said, drawing laughter from the council members as he launched into his report at the tail of the meeting. “So I won’t have that visual cue to keep me from going over the top.”
The council went through a light agenda, discussing issues over double billing and delinquent payments from some residents involved in the parish’s solid waste collection program with Pelican Waste representative Roddie Matherne. Matherne agreed to provide the council a list of delinquent accounts and check on claims from residents that they were being billed twice for their waste collection.
The council also agreed to a change order and contract extension for work on the Cade Recreation Center basketball court, pavilion and parking project.
“I wanted to bring this before the council before I signed it,” Cedars said of the change order, which raised the price of the project by more than $110,000 and added 116 days to the allotted time for the work to be completed. “Most of the cost is for high-velocity fans along the basketball court. We use them at a couple of other facilities, and they work very well.”
In his update on the COVID-19 outbreak, Cedars said he was cautiously optimistic that the state would enter into its first phase of reopening its economy at mid-month, when Gov. John Bel Edwards’ extension of his stay-at-home order is set to expire.
“We want to open up safely,” Cedars said. “We want our businesses to operate safely, and we want our patrons to feel safe.”