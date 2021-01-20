When you get right down to it, there are three different types of expenses that parish governments have to fund: the things the government is required to fund by law, the things needed to draw industry and grow the tax base, and the things that are essential for quality of life to draw new residents.
Public libraries are solidly in the third column. Like schools and parks, businesses and the workers they employ scout areas before deciding to establish a new location or considering a move. The presence of a solid library system goes a long way toward helping local economic development officials sell an area to potential future taxpayers, both corporate and private.
In Iberia Parish, there’s solid funding for the library system. A millage passed in 2004 and renewed in 2014 provides for up to 6 mills to fund the library system operation. That millage, however, has been a bone of contention almost from the moment it was passed.
Over the years, the library operation millage has been targeted for reduction. It has been the subject of reallocation attempts, as when the council tried to move three-quarters of a mill to the parish’s levee effort. And, above all, it is a target for reduction when trying economic times leave council members looking for other sources of revenue, or at least a way to reduce the overall pressure on the millage rate.
Nice vs. must haves
Over the last four years, the push to keep the parish government annual millage adjustments to a minimum have driven the collection rate for the library down, from 4.5 mills in 2013 to the 3.5 mills collected in 2019. Even at that, though, the ad valorem tax is projected to bring in right at $2 million in 2021.
That’s a pretty attractive chunk of cash when the parish is scraping the bottom of the barrel to keep some of those second-column funding targets, like roads, from falling apart.
But the library lobby — those voters who have supported the system — is strong. Over the years, several conversations about lowering the library’s revenue have stalled over fear of retaliation at the voting booth.
That is, until the latest economic slump in the Gulf of Mexico oil industry hit. That led to the first major drop in the millage, to its current 3.5 mills, in 2018.
At the same time, increased scrutiny over the library system’s spending have raised questions about the efficiency of the operation and its focus.
Going its own way
When the library proposed building new libraries in Coteau and Loreauville back in 2016, there were questions about the expense of the structures, especially as the oilfield slump dragged on. Although no one denied that the two existing structures needed to be replaced, the concerns the Iberia Parish Council raised over the scale of the projects were ignored.
In 2018, the village of Loreauville’s Board of Aldermen requested on several occasions to have its member on the Iberia Parish Public Library Board attend a meeting to answer questions about the new library being built there. That request was never answered. So when the village proposed and built its sidewalk project for its elementary school, there was no coordination with the library board to extend the sidewalk to the library next door.
In the latest round of budget hearings in October, the Iberia Parish Library administration was questioned on several issues, most notably on the expense for roofing projects at two libraries.
When the Iberia Parish Council held its special meeting to finalize and adopt the budget, the questions were raised again. The leadership had not responded to requests for more detail on the proposed projects.
The council voted to take the funding for the projects out of the budget until the library board could answer its questions. So far, those cost issues have not been addressed.
Focus on the future
Other debates in the Iberia Parish Council have focused on the library system’s direction. District 7 Councilman Paul G. Landry has brought up enhancing the number of computers available for users and perhaps creating a tech center at the St. Peter Branch.
According to the American Library Association’s most recent data, the Iberia Library System has maintained its same number of computers, going from 68 Internet-connected computers in 2008, rising to 70 in 2013 and 2017 before dropping to 68 again in 2018.
The council has also debated with library leadership over the efficiency of the operation, which at one point showed the system far higher in its cost per user than other libraries across the state.
In a radio interview Tuesday, Landry suggested to Parish President Larry Richard that closing one of the smaller branch libraries and dedicating the staff to helping residents file for any COVID-19 related relief or appointments, like testing or vaccinations, might be a better use of some of the space at the St. Peter Branch.
Priorities
The difficulty in looking to alter the funding or operation of a library system is that people like their libraries. In most areas, they are proud of them, even if they never set foot in them.
The problem facing the current Iberia Parish administration, however, is that there is roughly $500,000 per year to maintain roads and four times that dedicated to the operating budget of the library system. And, as questions about the direction the system is headed continue to be raised, pressure to reallocate or reduce that revenue stream will continue.