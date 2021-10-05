The cherry on top of the Veteran’s Memorial Monument at Bouligny Plaza was installed Tuesday morning when a crane lowered a liberty bell into the center of the monument.
A crane operated by workers with Berard-The Mega Transport Experts lifted the 3,800 pound liberty bell while a mixture of city officials and passionate local veterans watched the proceedings early Tuesday.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt and other city workers were onsite to assist the installation, and the business of the scene drew a small crowd of curious onlookers who were interested in the renovations at Bouligny Plaza.
The bell serves as the centerpiece for a monument that has been a decade in the making for local veterans. The Iberia Veterans Association took up the task years ago to raise money for a veteran’s monument in Bouligny Plaza that would honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt and the New Iberia City Council decided to help the process along last year, and after months of additional fundraising and construction work the walls of the memorial were raised up and ready for public viewing on Memorial Day.
The walls of the memorial bear the names of Iberia Parish veterans who died while fighting in a war. Additional funds were raised by local residents buying bricks and putting the names of local veterans on the floor of the memorial as well.
For the handful of IVA members that were present Tuesday, seeing the bell placed at the center of the memorial was an emotional experience.
“My heart’s pumping, “IVA President Leslie Landry said. “It’s wonderful”
“It’s 10 years we’ve been fighting to get something here, and finally we get this,” he added. “I’m hoping that veterans know now that they are respected here in Iberia Parish.”
Landry said that although the work on the monument still isn’t complete, the progression so far has been amazing and endearing.
“We’ve finally got a monument that I’ll say is going to be respected by the world,” Landry said. “There are a lot of veterans who travel all over the world to visit monuments, and we’re hoping we can show them that our community respects veterans.”
The project was just one currently happening at Bouligny Plaza. The former bathrooms at the plaza have been demolished to make way for a visitor’s kiosk and informational center for tourists who come to the city for the first time.
Although the interior of the small building was crushed, the exterior was still kept.