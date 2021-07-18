LOREAUVILLE — Each year the senior football players at Loreauville High School undertake a service project as a way to both help out the community and to learn a valuable lesson about the need to connect with others around them.
This year’s group completed its project this past Saturday, power washing the entire high school gym and the goal posts at the football stadium, as well as improving the field draining at the stadium, head coach and athletic director Terry Martin said.
“We try to do something every year, something that needs to be done, whether it’s on campus or not,” Martin said. “One year those long black slats that they put in the fence to block it where people can’t see, had never been finished at the stadium. One year we did that. A couple of times, unfortunately, we’ve gone do sandbags for bad weather, with hurricanes or floods, where we’ve had kids show up and just fill sandbags all day (for the public to take).”
This year’s project came about after Martin asked the school board to trim the branches on the big oak tree near the gym, because the branches were hanging nearly to the ground.
“It just didn’t look good,” he said. “They came and cleaned that up, and then once that was done, I said, ‘Oh, I didn’t realize just how much grime and everything was on the bricks. I had been thinking about (power washing the gym), and then just out of the blue, the mayor (Brad Clifton) contacted me a few years back. One of the other projects we had done was for the cleanest city competition. We had a bunch of kids go and help clean up with the mayor and also paint all the fire hydrants.”
Clifton is hosting a bystander CPR training event next Saturday in the new gym, open to anyone interested, so that may have been the spark for the idea of cleaning the exterior, Martin said.
“He knows we like to help whenever he needs anything,” Martin said. “He’s such a big, big supporter of all of the athletic programs at our school. He brought up the idea (of cleaning the gym), and I said it’s kind of crazy because I had been thinking about it.”
Martin also opened up the project to some underclassmen if they wanted to help, and Clifton, along with some parents and other community members also volunteered to help, many as part of the Loreauville Community Project. The yearly projects are part of the team’s approach to being part of the community and also part of a team.
“A lot of programs talk about service, serving others, and I think it fits in with the whole theme of being on a team,” Martin said, “trying to make your teammates, and make the team more important than any individual. It’s something that I’ve tried to do at all my schools. When we had that real bad flood in (20)16, a lot of the area in Breaux Bridge flooded when I was over there, so I brought players to help the city. One of our coaches, his dad was in charge of all the city maintenance, so I brought a bunch of players there.
“It’s just something that we try to include in our program, just trying to serve others when we see the need to do something.”
Martin added that the projects are a way to give back to those who support the athletes year round.
“What I try to make (the players) understand is we hit some of these sponsors and some of these community members so often, just because we need help financially, all of our sports, and the community is so involved and so willing to help, that I think it’s just important for them to give back a little bit,” he said. “We do it because it needs to be done, but I think also when people see that the kids are willing to help in the community, then they’ll be more willing to help when we need financial assistance for uniforms or equipment or whatever it may be. I think it works hand in hand with the community when we can do our part.”