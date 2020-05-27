LOREAUVILLE- Loreauville High School's Class of 2020 paraded down Main Street Wednesday evening as a way to signal the end of the school year.
As with most schools, Loreauville High’s graduation plans have been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent school closures, but the Loreauville Community Project saw fit to organize an event that would allow the seniors to celebrate while also being safe.
The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office led the procession all the way though Loreauville’s Main Street as family and friends watched on either side of the street as the class slowly paraded through the village.