Lewis wants to see city continue to improve, become more diverse

Q: Please give a brief description of your professional background and volunteer experience.
A: I am a licensed professional barber. I am the owner of Marlo’s Barbershop. I’ve been in the hair care industry for 28 years. I was mentored by the late Clifton Williams Jr., owner of Cliff’s Impressive Cuts as well as Bill Russell of Bill’s Hair Fashion and Mrs. Theresa Armstead of La Salon One on One. I learned the business side from all three of them, but I must admit I learned how to give back from the business from Cliff. I also come from a long line of barbers. I guess it’s in the blood. I serve on several boards: SMILE CAC, WECNA, NAACP, DSCC, DPEC and the Prince Hall Masons of New Iberia OBL #37.
Q: Why did you decide to run for City Council?
A: I grew up around politics. My brother’s godfather, Mr. Tyrone Charles, was the first Black city councilman and he was also my 7th grade English teacher. My grandfather, Emery “Wing” Lewis ran for public office a couple of times before running for city council and finally winning in 1980. He was elected to serve three terms. He died in the first year of his third term. I remember campaigning in the back of my grandfather’s blue Dodge truck chanting “Win with Wing!” My aunt, the honorable Peggy Gerac, succeeded him in 1989. She served five terms. I come from a legacy and a line of service to our community. I ran in 2016 because I love my community and wanted to continue the legacy of service. I will continue to run because I enjoy helping people. I guess you can say it’s in the blood.
Q: What will be your focus as a city council member for the next term?
A: One focus for me as city councilman will be to continue to motivate the youth of my community to want more and to aim high. There are a lot of issues in my community, so another area of focus is public safety. Home ownership as well as community revitalization is a priority. We can do it if we pool our resources together. Any and everything that I can do to lift my community up as we continue to lift up New Iberia, I’m all for it.
Q: Where would you like to see the city improved and how would you do that?
A: I’d really like to see our roads improve in our city. I’m not making any promises I can’t keep. I believe in the latter part of 2021 to the early part of 2022 we should be eligible to bond more money for our roads. If our mayor and council keep making good decisions as we’ve made for the last four years, we’re going to get our roads repaired. I also would like to see abandoned properties cleaned up, boarded or demolished. I really would love to see young people from our community buy and remodel most of the homes that are abandoned. We can uplift our community together. I also would like to see a partnership with the city police and sheriff’s department to try to stop gun violence. I believe we can make a dent in violence if we work together.
Q: Where do you see the City moving forward and how would you like to add to that?
A: I think as a city we’re going in the right direction, but there’s always room for improvement. I see our city becoming more diverse in terms of business ownership, homeownership and community friendship. Most of us who live here want to be here. We are all after the same thing; quality of life, economic stability and somewhere to have a good time. New Iberia is beautiful but I think there is more to New Iberia than Main Street. I know we can continue to find grants that will uplift the whole city where it will be safe for all to work, play, eat and rest. I love New Iberia, its people and its culture. We have a bright future if we continue to work together.