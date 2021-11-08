Lewis Street shooting victim identified by Iberia Parish coroner From staff reports Chris Landry Newsroom editor Author email Nov 8, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. The Iberia Parish coroner's office on Monday identified the man found shot to death in his home on Lewis Street Saturday as 31-year-old Dominique Lewis of New Iberia.According to a prepared statement, officers with the NIPD responded to a call at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday to the 500 block of South Lewis Street in reference to a call regarding a dead man.Officers found a black male lying on the floor inside of his residence with evidence of an apparent gunshot wound, the statement said. The man died at the scene due to his injuries.Investigators with the New Iberia Police Department are looking for Anthony Jamaal Loston in connection with the case.Loston was identified by NIPD as a person of interest in the investigation and want to question him. Loston is a Black male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 220 pounds.Anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS if the person wishes to remain anonymous. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Anthony Jamaal Loston Coroner New Iberia Police Law Iberia Parish Officer Stopper Investigator Chris Landry Newsroom editor Author email Follow Chris Landry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments Most Popular NIPD investigating man shot to death Trio of Tigers leads area playoff squads Big pass plays lift Hornets past CHS Brooks “Tookey” Hebert Loreauville clinches perfect regular season; Highland wins thriller; NISH falls to Southside David Joseph Molbert, DDS Denham Springs duo runs away with 1st in LHSBN tourney; CHS fields three boats Sample the best food from the best cooks in the Teche Area Meet the city marshal candidates: Q&A COREY PORTER Meet the city marshal candidates: Q&A BRETT LANG Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit