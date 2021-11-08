Lewis Street shooting victim identified by Iberia Parish coroner

The Iberia Parish coroner's office on Monday identified the man found shot to death in his home on Lewis Street Saturday as 31-year-old Dominique Lewis of New Iberia.

According to a prepared statement, officers with the NIPD responded to a call at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday to the 500 block of South Lewis Street in reference to a call regarding a dead man.

Officers found a black male lying on the floor inside of his residence with evidence of an apparent gunshot wound, the statement said. The man died at the scene due to his injuries.

Investigators with the New Iberia Police Department are looking for Anthony Jamaal Loston in connection with the case.

Loston was identified by NIPD as a person of interest in the investigation and want to question him. Loston is a Black male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 220 pounds.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS if the person wishes to remain anonymous.

