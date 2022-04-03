Lewis puts homemade touch on new business

When Nicole Lewis came back to New Iberia in 2017, she had to start at the bottom.
A New Iberia native, Lewis had more than 20 years of experience as a professional cosmetologist and a network of established clients during her years working at Cliff’s Impressive Cuts and Bill’s Hair Fashion on Hopkins Street. But after a short tenure at a Paul Mitchell salon in Destrehan in 2017, Lewis came back to New Iberia and quickly discovered she had to start fresh in many ways.
“When I moved back in 2017, I had nothing,” Lewis said. “No car, no house, no clientele to do hair. All of the clients I used to have found other hairdressers.”
But fast-forwarding to today, Lewis is on the brink of opening up her own salon in downtown New Iberia.
Standing outside of her future headquarters at 435 West Main Street, Lewis said the journey to owning her salon has been a long one, but she is finally beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel.
“A lot of it has been just coming up and trying to do things the right way,” Lewis said. “Right now we’re trying to get everything right with the Louisiana Fire Marshal, and that took a lot of learning but we’re finally at the end of the application.”
Nourish, the name of Lewis’ business, will not only be a hair salon but also a place where she is able to sell the hair products that she makes herself.
Lewis said she began making products during her time in Destrehan and the recipes she copied slowly developed into creating her own recipes for hair products.
“If you know how to cook you know how to whip recipes,” she said. “These are all my recipes, it took me about two years to make a good formula that works for me and my clients. It’s all about good ingredients and balance.”
In fact, one of the reasons for opening Nourish is to have a place to store all of the products Lewis has created.
“I’m trying to get them off the ground and making them at home is starting to be too much of an overload,” she said.
Lewis said she envisioned a hair salon that will offer “fabulous weave jobs” and cater to women in the community. An official opening date has not been determined, but Lewis said she hopes to have it sometime in May.