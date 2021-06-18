Raymond “Shoe-Do” Lewis and his wife, Roxy, are still seeking the chance to grieve over the loss of their son, Garon, to gun violence on a hot August night in 2019.
“I haven’t been able to mourn,” he said Thursday afternoon, sipping a cold Busch under the awning in front of his home off Ann Street. “There will be no closure until there is justice for the seven involved. I ask God just to let me live to see justice for all seven — the ones who fired the shots, the ones who surveilled him, the ones who laughed after he was killed. We are going to see justice in Iberia Parish at its best.”
In the interim, though, the Lewis family is focusing on a positive message for the community. Tonight is the kickoff event for the Garon Paul Atkinson Lewis Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization aimed at helping at-risk youth avoid becoming part of the landscape of violence that has claimed many of the young men in Iberia Parish.
“We don’t want them to go from shoplifting to carrying a gun and killing people,” Lewis said. “We are working with a broken community. When the FBI comes to town and says you are one of the worst in America — that one in 65 of your residents will be the victim of a crime — how are you going to bring jobs here with that?”
He said the idea of a foundation to fight the root causes of violent crime in the community was brought to him and his wife after Garon’s death.
“We thought about it overnight and said yes, we were in,” Lewis said.
Part of the ease the pair had in agreeing to the commitment that a non profit organization requires was their familiarity with Tyra McWhorter who, along with her husband Lee, pitched the idea of a foundation. McWhorter had previously started a counseling and tutoring service that grew from its beginnings at the corner of Robbertson and Hopkins streets to being housed in the community center at West End Park under Mayor Hilda Curry’s administration.
He said that it was Tyra McWhorter, who designed the website for the organization at gpalfoundation.org, who brought him a photo he had never seen of Garon wearing a t-shirt with “I’m just a kid from New Iberia” printed on it.
“I cried for three weeks after I saw that,” Lewis said. “I used to take him around with me, visiting places as I worked. He saw how I worked to help in the community, and he had the same ethic.”
Lewis will serve as president of the foundation, but in a non-voting role. As a sitting member of the Iberia Parish School Board, he wanted to avoid any conflict of interest that could arise if the foundation were to partner with the district.
The organization already has several programs in the works. It is working with the McWhorter’s Youth Development Group and the New Iberia City Court to bring Teen Court, an alternative program that offers young offenders an opportunity to make restitution through community service, classes, and jury services to avoid fines and keep their record clear, to New Iberia.
It is also working toward an education program for at-risk youth to offer help for those who want to break the cycle of violence and crime. Part of that effort is bringing The HBCU Experience, a primer for students who want to attend a historically black college or university, to New Iberia.
Most important, however, is a crisis intervention program. As envisioned, it will provide resources — financial, physical, and emotional — to people in the community who need immediate assistance to prevent harm in their households and the community.
Lewis said he hopes the efforts will help ease the violence that has ravaged his family and prevent it from happening to others.
“It all goes back to parenting,” Lewis said. “We can’t raise the children, but if they want some help, we can give them help. That’s all we can do.”
He said that he thought this is what Garon would have wanted to do.
“He was respected among his peers,” Lewis said. “He was compassionate. He was cunning and a little canaille. But his peers loved him. He was beyond ‘just a kid from New Iberia.’”