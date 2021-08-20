Lewis appointed to Housing Authority commission COREY VAUGHN corey.vaughn@daily-iberian.com Corey Vaughn Author email Aug 20, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Raymond ‘Shoe-Do’ Lewis accepts an appointment to the New Iberia Housing Authority at Tuesday’s New Iberia City Council meeting. Corey Vaughn / The Daily Iberian Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Iberia Parish School Board member and former New Iberia City Councilman Raymond “Shoe-Do” Lewis was appointed to the Housing Authority of New Iberia’s commission this week.Lewis said during Tuesday’s city council meeting that he was going on the board not to “fight or fuss,” but to try to take HANI in a positive direction.“Whatever’s going on that’s good or not so good, I’m accepting responsibility fo removing it forward,” Lewis said.“We cannot afford to see this housing authority property in despair like this,” he added. “I’m not about tearing anything down, I’m about putting affordable housing for people that really need it.”HANI has faced severe difficulties over the past several years, particularly in its relationship with the Department of Housing and Urban Development.HUD has cited HANI for non-compliance issues for several years, to the point that the housing authority was on the brink of being dissolved altogether several times.However, Mayor Freddie DeCourt and the New Iberia City Council stepped in as intermediaries to attempt to resolve some of the issues.Last year, the St. John the Baptist Housing Authority stepped in to help HANI members get on a course to corrective action.“It’s 200 units,” Lewis said. “You might have 60 occupied, 140 that’s just there. It makes no sense to me and we got to do better.”Lewis will be filling in the seat left unoccupied following the departure of former board member Phanat Xanamane.At Tuesday’s council meeting, the board also voted to dismiss Delanna Boutte from the HANI board after the mayor was informed that she was not attending HANI meetings.However, the city is obliged to give notice of the firing, and Boutte could choose to appeal the decision before the council if she chooses. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lewis Housing Authority Of New Iberia Board Politics Law Institutes New Iberia Department Of Housing And Urban Development Delanna Boutte City Council Corey Vaughn Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments Most Popular Watch: Police respond to mask mandate protesters at Iberia Parish School Board meeting Family identifies victim in New Iberia shooting on Anderson Street State Police identify woman cited in Lydia Veterans Memorial crash UPDATE: Woman in custody in Lydia Veterans Memorial hit-and-run crash Herby Pourciau A century of caring: the doctors Dauterive All in the family — Crawfish & Geaux owner credits uncle for inspiration DO YOU REMEMBER: Charlsie Maturin: athlete, coach, advocate Blast from the past with 80s-themed awards event NI council unanimously approves federal fund use Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit