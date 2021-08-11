JEANERETTE — At the request of Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr., the legal counsel for the Jeanerette Board of Aldermen addressed a longstanding controversy about whether the city operates under a special charter or the Lawrason Act at Monday’s regular meeting.
Attorney Lucretia Pecantte said she fell asleep with Jeanerette’s code of ordinances in hand during the weekend while looking into the question, which has garnered many heated debates over the years.
“You are a special charter,” Pecantte said. “You are not Lawrason.”
The Lawrason Act is the basic framework handed to many municipalities about how a local government should function and what the duties of the board and mayor are.
Pecantte said the special charter was created by a prior Jeanerette board and mayor, and fulfills all of the requirements that a charter should have for a municipality.
“Some things are silent as to how they should function,” Pecantte added. “I would suggest that there’s going to have to be a legislative or ordinance convention to clean that up, but don’t spread misinformation.”
The special charter has remained a controversy in cases where the Board of Aldermen and mayor have clashed on specific issues. A recent debate ensued over the mayor’s authority over the Jeanerette police chief, which is part of the special charter.
“That’s what’s been so bad sitting here,” Alderman Clarence Clark said. “When things weren’t right people would say we’re Lawrason and when it would swing another way they would say we’re a special charter.”
Audience member Willie Ward, a former member of the Jeanerette Civil Service Board, said a past lawsuit involved a judge saying that Jeanerette was under the Lawrason Act. However, Pecantte said that was just the opinion of the judge and not a ruling.
Clark asked if the board could receive confirmation from Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Office that the city did indeed run under the special charter.
“I don’t think you need that,” Pecantte responded. “It’s an opinion. Who says his word is gold? It’s already here.”
“If we ever had to go to court, I would prefer to go to court with something from him,” Clark said. “He’s the top guy.”
Bourgeois recommended starting a committee to clear up the issue at a future date.