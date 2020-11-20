ST. MARTINVILLE — While the St. Martin Parish Government awaits for the Louisiana Supreme Court to decide whether or not it will hear a case claiming a local business can continue operating on the shores of Lake Martin, the state’s Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has filed its own lawsuit to gain access to the lake for the public.
The lawsuit, filed in St. Martinville one week ago, seeks to gain access to the state-built boat launch at the lake, as well as create a public right-of-way that would allow recreation seekers access to the lake.
The issue of access to Lake Martin came to a head this spring, when local landowners closed off access to the state’s boat launch, claiming fear of liability issues from traffic over their property. Eleven landowners, members of a family trust which controls the property, are named as defendants in the lawsuit.
In the document, attorneys for the state argue that the right-of-way has been clearly established and was established before the current property owners came into the picture. The suit also notes that the boat launch itself is state property and is being denied to the people of the state due to the landowners’ blocking of the right-of-way.
The filing cites two possible solutions to the issue. The judge could agree that the lake is an “enclosed estate,” which would force the neighboring landowner to allow access to the land. Or the state could expropriate the required right-of-way, negotiating an acceptable financial resolution with the members of the family trust.
The landowner dispute is only the latest wrinkle in the access issues with Lake Martin. For years, however, the parish has been in an ongoing dispute with a local business owner over the scale and scope of the business he operates at the site of the boat launch.The Third Circuit Court of Appeals sided in favor of the business owner in August, forcing the parish to file a writ with the state Supreme Court seeking a hearing.
In a 3-2 vote, the court said that Bryan Champagne could continue doing business at his location on Rookery Road despite numerous errors noted in the permitting process that allowed him to build a wharf, a bait shop, a deck and a small wood-frame building for other commercial ventures on the site. In a dissenting opinion, however, two judges cited arguments the St. Martin Parish Government had made in the case, laying out the groundwork for any subsequent legal action on the issue.
Champagne operates Champagne’s Cajun Swamp Tours and The Wharf on Lake Martin. Although he has operated his business on Rookery Road since 2011, the parish government has been fighting over the applicability of its zoning ordinances and the commercial nature of Champagne’s operation since 2015, filing its lawsuit in 2016.
In 2019, 16th Judicial District Court Judge Keith Comeaux said that Champagne’s rights would be violated if his business were shuttered. He also cited vague and unclear language in the parish’s zoning ordinance in making his decision.
In the dissent before the appellate court, Judge John E. Conery said that the permits were not valid, going as far as to say the parish did not have a right to grant the permits. In addition to having the wrong address, for a location on the other side of Rookery Road from Lake Martin, the area in which Champagne located his business falls under the purview of the state’s Department of Wildlife and Fisheries as part of a reserve, which would require that agency to sign off on any activity.