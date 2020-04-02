The Louisiana Department of Health Office of Public Health has identified a case of tuberculosis in a person connected to Franklin High School.
According to a press release, the overall risk to students and staff at the high school is not believed to be high. Office of Public Health officials are identifying persons who may have been in closest contact with the case to ensure that they are fully evaluated, tested, treated appropriately or offered preventive treatment if needed.
Only those students, teachers and staff that are identified as being at an increased risk of exposure need to be tested for tuberculosis infection. The Office of Public Health will send out letters in the very near future and make calls to staff and parents of students who were closest to the case.
All other students and staff who do not receive letters have been determined to be at minimal risk of exposure.
Any individual should contact their physician if they believe that they may be ill from tuberculosis. Symptoms include a cough of longer than three weeks, unexplained weight loss, night sweats, chills, fever and coughing up blood.
Tuberculosis is an infectious bacterial disease spread only through the air from one person to another. It cannot be spread through food or drink, through clothing, or through skin contact, such as shaking hands or hugging. Unlike COVID-19, it is not spread via surface contamination.
The only way to contract the disease is breathing in the bacteria while extremely close to an infected person when they cough, sneeze, sing, or talk.
Tuberculosis is preventable with antibiotics, and completely curable. Persons with tuberculosis will become non-infectious within a few days to weeks of effective treatment and will be able to return to normal activities without risk to others while completing treatment.
The Office of Public Health will continue to work closely with St. Mary Public Schools and local health care providers to ensure that all necessary and appropriate precautions are being taken for the safety of students and staff at Franklin High School.