The Louisiana Department of Health has put a notice on its coronavirus dashboard saying it will not be updated on Saturdays for now.
The note was placed without any advance notice. In an email asking if the updates for Sunday will also be discontinued, an LDH spokesman said they would continue as usual.
The spokesman also said the change is not result of the transition of reporting from the Centers for Disease Control to the Department of Health and Human Services, which occurred this week.
There are no other changes in the reporting schedule planned at this time, the spokesman said.