LAWCO to present rate adjustment plan to Loreauville Board of Aldermen

LOREAUVILLE — The village of Loreauville Board of Aldermen will hear from a LAWCO representative Monday night regarding a rate adjustment.
According to the agenda, LAWCO Operation Manager Jerry Fowler will make a presentation to the board. The board will also hear from Patrick Broussard, who is the new Justice of the Peace for Ward 3. Roy Vincent has also requested to address the board regarding the village’s ordinance on grass cutting.
There are also two bills to be approved for payment. Aldermen will consider a payment to Abbie Trosclaire invoice for sewer repairs in the amount of $545 as well as an invoice for $613.21 for Tennant Sales and Service invoice for street sweeper maintenance.
In other business, the board is scheduled to:
• Proclaim Oct. 18-25 as Red Ribbon Week.
• Proclamation for Chez Hope.
• Discuss the sale of its older fire vehicle now that it has purchased a newer pickup truck is in service for medical calls.
The Loreauville Board of Aldermen will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Loreauville Town Hall, 103 S. Main St. in Loreauville.