Haik, Minvielle and Grubbs and Olympus restaurant in New Iberia delivered 100 meals to the hardworking frontline staff at Iberia Medical Center, as well as 30 meals to the staff at Iberia Comprehensive Clinic Wednesday.
Also joining in the effort was State Rep. Marcus Bryant, D-New Iberia, who also helped to coordinate the efforts for the medical staff.
“We are proud to support and help in a small way!” Olympus restaurant said in a social media post about the effort. “We will get through this! New Iberia Proud!”
The donation comes after several other local organizations and businesses have done their part to donate food and other supplies to the medical staff in Iberia Parish.
Earlier this week, the Kiwanis, Rotary and Optimist clubs combined efforts to donate add the 1,000 masks to the hospital's personal protective equipment inventory.
On Sunday, owners of Landry’s Seafood Grace and David Landry and Elaine Bateau donated meals of their own for those working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, members of the Shadows Bend neighborhood also got together to donate food to the staff after coordinating with Chicken Salad Chick out of Lafayette to give 100 meals to the staff as well.