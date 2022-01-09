Iberia Parish Superintendent of Schools Carey Laviolette announced her retirement as superintendent this week, ending a four-year run as the chief administrator of the Iberia Parish School System.
Laviolette said she plans to remain as superintendent until her contract expires on June 30 of this year.
The superintendent said her career in the Iberia Parish School System was “amazing journey, and it has been an honor and privilege to serve the parish as superintendent.”
She also said she loves the school system, especially the people, and will “keep it forever in her heart and prayers.”
Laviolette was appointed the superintendent of the school district in 2018 after the retirement of Dale Henderson, and has tried to keep the Iberia Parish School System on track in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to that, she served the IPSB as Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, a post she held since 2007.
Laviolette worked in classroom and instruction roles in Iberia Parish for more than 40 years, with highlights including working as supervisor of instruction and school management, assistant principal at Delcambre High School and as communities facilitator.
With six months left until her official retirement, the Iberia Parish School Board will begin the process of seeking out a new superintendent. Traditionally, the board accepts applications from prospective superintendents and conducts interviews with finalists.
The process ends with a vote from the board for the appointment of a new superintendent.