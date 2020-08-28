Before hurricane Laura, most farmers in the Teche area were optimistic about this year‘s sugar cane crop.
But after heavy winds and rains swept the region Thursday morning and patted down acres of the crop, farmers will be facing some additional challenges before harvesting.
“Prior to last night, we thought we had one of the better crops in the past 10 years for sure, it was on par to be a record year,” local farmer Ricky Gonsoulin said.
After the effects of Laura, Gonsoulin said he’s still optimistic but the agricultural industry for some cool days ahead to dry off the cane.
A big problem is shredded sugar cane from the storm, which causes sugar to drop when the crop is repairing itself.
Another possible problem is another hurricane coming into the area, especially from an eastern direction which could “smack” the hurricane and devastate the crop.
“If we had gotten what Lake Charles had we wouldn’t be in good shape,” Gonsoulin said.
But with hard work and some luck from mother nature, Gonsoulin said he was optimistic about how this year’s crop was going to turn out.
“I think with some luck we can get it done and help drive this economy,” Gonsoulin said. “With the price of sugar good and the crop good we’re hoping we can bring a lot to the area.”
With harvesting starting in late September, Gonsoulin said there should be enough time for the effects of Laura to wear off.