The National Weather Service is warning residents in coastal areas to evacuate immediately in its latest update.
According to the 1 p.m. update, Hurricane Laura is now a category 4 hurricane with max winds of 140 miles per hour. It is still projected to make landfall in Jefferson County or Cameron Parish tonight.
Winds speeds have increased along the I-10 corridor down to the coast. Gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour are possible, especially in the outer rain bands in this area.
Tides are rising as well. Roads near the coast will be cutoff this afternoon, according to the NWS. The service advises that people should evacuate coastal areas immediately to protect their lives.