In its weekly update of the spread of COVID-19 through the state's nursing homes, the Louisiana Department of Health showed that there were 265 new cases among nursing home residents statewide, including 39 at a facility in East Baton Rouge Parish.
The state issued its weekly update on the number of infections among nursing home residents and staff Monday, as well as the number of deaths among residents. The largest new cluster was identified at the Colonial Care Retirement Center in Baton Rouge, where 39 new cases were reported.
In the Teche Area, Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary nursing homes all reported that they had no new cases among residents last week.
In Iberia Parish:
Belle Teche Nursing and Rehab Center had 37 infections and four deaths among its 104 residents. It also reported 18 infections among its staff, all of whom recovered.
Consolata Nursing Home reported no infections among its 64 residents and one infection, recovered, among the staff.
Maison Teche Nursing Center reported 44 infections and 10 deaths among its 59 residents, 24 of whom recovered. It also reported seven infections among the staff, six of whom have recovered.
New Iberia Manor North Iberia reported 34 positive cases and four deaths among its 57 residents, 25 of whom have recovered. It also reported 11 infections among the staff, nine of whom have recovered.
New Iberia Manor South reported that 52 of its 50 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Although 34 have recovered, 15 residents have died. There have also been 22 positive cases found among the center’s staff, 18 of whom recovered.
In St. Martin Parish:
St. Agnes Healthcare and Rehab Center reported 47 positive cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths among its 85 residents, 32 of whom recovered. It also reported 11 infections among the staff, all of whom recovered.
Landmark of Acadiana Nursing Home reported no infections among its 119 residents and no infections among its staff.
In St. Mary Parish:
Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Franklin reported 74 positive COVID-19 tests and 16 deaths among its 89 residents, 44 of whom recovered. Another 18 positive cases were found among the center’s employees, all of whom recovered.
Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Morgan City reported no infections among its 69 residents and no infections among the staff.
Patterson Healthcare Center reported one positive COVID-19 case, recovered, among its 100 residents. It also reported three cases among the center’s employees, two of whom recovered.
In other long-term licensed adult care facilities, LDH reported that 122 of those facilities reported at least one case of COVID-19 among residents or staff, with 630 cases of COVID-19 and 91 deaths reported among the residents of those adult residential centers.
The state had reported the number of clusters of infections at specific nursing homes and long-term care facilities until April 1, when it stopped. Instead, LDH began reporting aggregate totals of infected facilities and residents. Those reports were also limited to twice a week, on Monday and Wednesday.
Monday's daily update from LDH showed 234 new identified cases of COVID-19 in the state as the number of hospitalizations continues to drop.
The state’s Monday update reported 43,050 identified cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana, an increase of 0.55 percent over Sunday’s total of 42,816.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 rose by seven to 582. The number of patients statewide on ventilators decreased by three to 71.
The state cumulative tally of COVID-19 deaths increased by six, going from 2,825 on Sunday to 2,831 in Monday’s report. That rise represents an increase of 0.21 percent. As of Monday, 113 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. The number of probable deaths attributed to COVID-19 is updated each week on Monday.
In Iberia Parish, the total number of cases was at 427 on Monday. The number of deaths rose was at 41, with 4,862 tests performed in the parish.
In St. Mary Parish, the parish’s total number of cases was at 339 after 3,737 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths was at 32.
St. Martin Parish’s number of identified cases was at 288 with 4,015 tests performed. The number of deaths was at 24.
In Lafayette Parish, the reported case count was at 897 Monday, with the number of deaths at 30. There have been 17,788 tests reported in the parish.
The number of cases in Jefferson Parish was reported at 7,885 on Monday, compared to 7,237 cases in Orleans Parish. Both parishes have had similar numbers of tests conducted — 54,278 in Jefferson compared to 57,057 in Orleans.
Even with similar case and test numbers, the more urban Orleans Parish has seen 50 more deaths than its suburban neighbor. Orleans Parish reported deaths were at 512, Jefferson at 462 fatalities.
The number of Louisiana COVID-19 cases identified in the 50-59 age range rose to 7,735, including 246 fatalities.
The 70 and above group case count rose to 7,338 cases, making it the age group with the largest number of identified cases. The number of deaths in that group rose to 1,909 — the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and more than two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths in the state.
In the 40 to 49 age group, the number of cases has risen to 7,088 with 104 deaths reported. There were 6,922 identified cases in the 30-39 age group, and 49 deaths. In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 6,385 cases reported and 511 deaths.
The 18 to 29 age group had 6,270 cases and 10 reported deaths. The under 18 group had 1,312 cases total, with two deaths reported.
The state’s reference laboratory has performed 25,346 COVID-19 tests so far. Commercial labs have contributed 417,256, for a total of 442,602 tests.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 54 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 41 percent and the other five percent identified as unknown or other. On the other hand, the COVID-19 deaths are predominantly among men, 53 percent to 47 percent for women.
The number of presumed recovered cases, as of June 6, rose to 33,904. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown. As with the number of probable fatalities, that statistic is scheduled to be updated weekly, on Monday.
The breakdown of COVID-19 fatalities by ethnicity and race showed some change last week, with the percentage of those deaths in the black community making up more than half of all cases.
Initially, LDH reported that 70 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state were in the black community. That number has since hovered in the mid-to-high 50-percent range. It was at 53.2 percent Monday, with Caucasian victims making up 43.94 percent of all cases. Other races identified include unknown at 1.20 percent, Asian at 0.78 percent, other at 0.64 percent, Native Hawaiin/Pacific Islander at 0.08 percent and Native American/Alaska Native at 0.07 percent. That data is only reported once a week.
The number is still disproportionate to the demographics of the state’s population. African Americans make up about 40 percent of Louisiana’s populace.
The top three underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths in the latest report were hypertension (59.61 percent), diabetes (36.67 percent), and cardiac disease (20.48 percent). Other factors included chronic kidney disease (19.88 percent), obesity (19.43 percent), congestive heart failure (13.48 percent), pulmonary issues (11.88 percent), neurological disorders (10.61 percent), cancer (7.45 percent), and asthma (4.17 percent).